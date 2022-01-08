10 people die in road accidents

At least ten people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Tangail, Rajshahi and Gazipur.

In Dhaka a motorcyclist was killed and another person was injured after a truck hit their motorbike on a flyover at Jurain Rail Gate on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Shakil (19) of Rangabali Upazila of Patuakhali and the injured is his friend Kazi Zahid (18), said Jahangir Alam, a friend of the deceased.

The accident happened when they were returning home from Mawa on the motorcycle in the early hours of today, added Jahangir.

Shakil worked for a private company. Zahid lives in the Konapara area of

Dhaka's Demra, said Jahangir.

Md Nuruzzaman, Sub-Inspector of Shyampur Police Station, said a sand-laden truck hit the motorcycle on the flyover, leaving the duo injured.

In another incident, a motorcycle rider of Pathao, a ride sharing app, was killed when an oil-laden lorry rammed into his bike in Demra Police Station area in the capital on Thursday night.

Deceased Humayun, 34, was the son of Altaf Hossain of Mir Hajirbag area in the city. It was learnt that Humayun used to share rides through Pathao app.

The oil-laden lorry hit the motorcycle in Amulia area at about 10:00am leaving the biker and pillion rider Shafiur Rahman injured.

Our Tangail Correspondent reports that three people, including a woman and her minor daughter, were killed as a pickup van smashed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Madhupur upazila in Tangail district on Friday morning.

The details of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Madhupur Police Station Officer In-Charge Tarique Kamal said a pickup van rammed into a three-wheeler in Madhupur bus stand area at about 7:00am leaving the latter's three passengers dead on the spot and two others injured.

The injured were admitted to Madhupur Upazila Health Complex. Police, however, seized the vehicles and brought those to the police station, he added.

In another incident two people were killed in a bus-covered van head-on collision at Mirzapur in Tangail. The identities of the dead were not immediately known.

At least 10 people were injured in the incident. The accident took place at noon on Friday (January 7) at Mirzapur in Tangail.

The injured were rescued and admitted to Madhupur Upazila Health Complex. Police went to the spot and recovered the bodies.

Madhupur Police Officer-In Charge (OC) Tariq Kamal said the identities of the dead were not identified.

The vehicles involved in the accident were seized and brought to the police station. Besides, the bodies will be handed over to the families after contacting their families.

Our Jashore Correspondent added that two men were killed after being hit by a speeding bus while crossing the Jashore-Khulna Highway at the district's Abhaynagar Upazila on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Subed Ali, 55, and Kubed Ali, 54. Both of them were residents of Paba Upazila of Rajshahi.

The accident occurred around 8.45 pm on the Jashore-Khulna Highway near Prembag School in the upazila when the two men returning from picnic in the Sunderbans attempted to cross the busy highway.

The bus of Rupsha Paribahan hit the duo and sped away, leaving them severely injured, eye-witnesses said. Both died of their injuries on the way to hospital.

Siddikur Rahman, Officer-In-Charge of Noapara Highway Police Station, said the bus was seized. "Efforts are on to arrest its driver and his assistant," he added.

Our Gazipur Correspondent reported that a school teacher was killed in a road accident as a truck rammed into his motorcycle at Kaliganj upazila in Gazipur district on Thursday night.

Deceased Mohammad Abdullah, 45, was a resident of Moktarpur area in the upazila.

He was an assistant teacher at Dhanpur Government Primary School in the upazila.

Locals said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Abdullah on Gazipur-Itakhola Road in Kalihasi area at about 10:30pm, leaving him severely injured.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital, said Kaliganj Police Station Sub-Inspector Saiful Islam.

At least 418 people were killed and 497 others injured in road accidents across the country in December last year, according to a report by the Road Safety Foundation (RSF).

A total of 383 road accidents took place during the period, it said.

Among the deceased, 63 were women and 49 were children, according to the report released on Saturday.

Around 178 people died in 167 motorcycle crashes during the month, which is 42.58 percent of the total number of deaths, as noted in the report.

As many as 127 pedestrians were among the deceased, constituting 30.38 percent of the deaths.









