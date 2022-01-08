Cluster transmission of Omicron variant detected in Dhaka: Experts

Cluster transmission of Omicron variant has been detected in Dhaka. If no action is taken, it will not take long for the virus to spread across the country, said experts.

In 108 days the country recorded more than five per cent increase in the detection of the infection as 5.67 per cent Covid-19 patients were detected in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday and ten more cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected during the time.

Twenty patients have already been identified in the country in the highly contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19.

On December 11, Bangladesh reported its first two cases of the Omicron variant in two members of the Bangladesh women cricket team.

They had returned from Zimbabwe after taking part in the ICC Women's World Cup qualifiers. The event was, however, called off midway due to the surge of Omicron.

On January 2, the directorate said that women are more vulnerable to the newly emerged Covid-19 variant Omicron across the globe than men.

However, the overall

positivity rate of Covid-19 stands at 13.68 per cent in the country.

Besides, one more people died due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours while the death tally stands at 28,098 the total death rate is 1.77 per cent. At the same time 1,146 new cases were also detected, bringing the number of cases to 1,591,093. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 20,204 samples.

During the time, 170 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 15,91,093 and overall recovery rate at 97.45, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Commenting on the spiraling of the infection within a week, Dr Mushtaq Hossain, former chief scientific officer of Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR) said, "The number of patients has doubled. This is the effect of Omicron. It has started in the country, there is no doubt about it. Omicron's cluster transmission has started in Dhaka. Many have come from Europe and America in the last few days. Socio-political-religious programmes are going on. Omicron came in and there was a spate of infections in Dhaka."

"When it goes to the locals, the community transmission will go out of Dhaka. Previously it was sporadic transmission. Now it has gone into clusters. Then will go to the community. Isolation is most needed in the country. The victims should be kept indoors. We have to make cooperative arrangements for them. If they are not given social support, the number of patients will increase exponentially," he added.

Prof Dr Nazrul Islam, former head of the virology department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and a member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, said, "We hope that the pattern of Omicron variant will be understood within the next week. The identification is constantly increasing. It is very scary."

Prof M Iqbal Arslan, Member of the National Technical Advisory Committee said, "More genome sequencing is needed to determine the number of Omicron infections. Strict adherence of the 15-point guidelines announced by the government on the recommendation of the National Advisory Committee is needed."

"There is no substitute for adhering to personal etiquette and necessary hygiene rules like wearing face mask, frequent hand washing with soap or sanitizer, avoiding public gatherings, etc. to prevent infection, whether Omicron or Delta or any other variant," he added.







