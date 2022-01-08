Video
BNP’s second phase protest programme starts today

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Staff Correspondent

BNP's second phase protest programme is going to start from today demanding the release of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia and her treatment abroad.
In this phase the party will hold rallies in 39 political districts. But on Friday the Deputy Commissioner (DC) in Brahmanbaria issued section 144 in an attempt to prevent the first day rally to be held in the district today.
Earlier, on December 22 the BNP had fixed the date for the rally in Brahmanbaria. But the rally was later postponed due to union council elections.
Later, the district BNP set a date for holding a rally today (January 8) in front of the Fulbaria Convention Center in Brahmanbaria. The party appealed to the local DC and the police superintendent citing the meeting place.
In the same day district Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) announced to hold a rally in the same place.
In this regard, Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner Hayat Ud-Daula Khan said the media, "Section 144 has been issued in the area of Fulbaria Convention Center area field from 8 am to 12 noon considering the safety of people."
The next BNP rally will be held on January 12 in Rajshahi, Chandpur, Rangpur, Barisal, Khulna, Chittagong and Sylhet districts.
On January 15 Rallies will be held in Nilphamari, Feni, Naogaon, Kushtia, Barguna, Sherpur, Sherpur and Bagerhat districts.
On January 17 rallies will take to field in Rangamati, Netrokona, Chapainawabganj, Rajbari, Narail, Pirojpur, Chuadanga and Kurigram.
Rallies in Narayanganj, Comilla, Satkhira, Mymensingh, Natore, Barisal (Organizational North District), Chittagong (Organizational North District), Syedpur and Shariatpur District will be held on January 22.
However, the protest programme to follow in Mymensingh (organizational north district), Magura, Madaripur, Bandarban, Moulvibazar and Panchagarh districts on January 24.


