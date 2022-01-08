Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 January, 2022, 11:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

6 public universities run sans professors

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Shaikh Shahrukh

Six public universities in the country are running without professors while the number of professors in eight universities is below ten.
A university is running with only one professor while two universities with two professors each. The latest annual report of the University Grants Commission (UGC) paints a picture of the crisis of professors in the country's public universities. According to the report, Rangamati University of Science and Technology started its educational activities in 2015. So far there are no professors and associate professors in the university.
The campus has 12 assistant professors and 16 lecturers for 583 students.   In the 2017-2018 academic year, Rabindra University started its journey with 105 students. At present the university has 427 students. This university also has no professors or associate professors.  The university has one assistant professor and 27 lecturers.  
Khulna Agricultural University, which was established in 2019, also has no professors or associate professors.
The university is running with seven assistant professors and 68 lecturers. Classes started from Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib University of Science and Technology from 2018-2019 academic years. The university has only one professor.  
Besides, Barishal University and Sheikh Hasina University are running with only two professors. There are less than ten professors in Pabna Science and Technology, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University each.
Besides, there are no professors in Chittagong Medical University, Rajshahi Medical University and Sylhet Medical University.  The commentary on education, research and publication management of university and higher education said most of the research work is usually done by university professors.
However, in a significant number of universities in the country, such professor vacancies or inadequacies are undermining the quality of higher education.
Academics say senior teachers do not want to go to universities outside Dhaka because of various opportunities.  In this case, they are more interested in going to a private university than going to a public university. Because, outside Dhaka, there is inadequacy of various facilities including accommodation, research, travel in government universities.
For these reasons, professors do not want to go to government universities. On the other hand, the crisis of senior teachers in government universities seems to be a thunder signal for higher education in the country.
In this regard, Vice-Chancellor of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib University of Science and Technology, Prof. Syed Samsuddin Ahmed said the number of universities in the country had increased a lot.
"We have notified many times for professor and associate professor but I have not found any," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dogs can differentiate between familiar and foreign human languages
BNP’s second phase protest programme starts today
6 public universities run sans professors
Dengue: 1 more hospitalized
Dhaka highrise fire doused, no casualties
Less meat consumption linked to healthy air condition: China study
Govt likely to sign deal with Korean firm
Rape in Ctg: Step father held


Latest News
Less is more when it comes to rice prices in Bangladesh
CDC: COVID may up risk of diabetes in children
Robbery at trader's house; valuables worth Tk 35 lakh looted
Djokovic faces third day in Australian detention
Philippines' Duterte threatens unvaccinated people with arrest
2 pedestrians killed in Gulistan road accident
Tigers now eying historic series victory in New Zealand
Fire at Kaptan Bazar, one killed
Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award
India makes quarantine mandatory for overseas travellers
Most Read News
60 held in anti-drug drives in city
Bangladesh records 1,146 Covid cases
10 bodies found in SUV outside Mexican town hall
India makes quarantine mandatory for overseas travellers
Suarez ends goal drought as Atletico sail into cup last 16
KUET reopens on Sunday
1200 cold-hit people get warm clothes in Bogura
18 Kazakh security officers dead, over 700 injured
Woman, daughter among 3 killed as pickup hits CNG
Global Covid cases near 300 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft