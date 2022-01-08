6 public universities run sans professors

Six public universities in the country are running without professors while the number of professors in eight universities is below ten.

A university is running with only one professor while two universities with two professors each. The latest annual report of the University Grants Commission (UGC) paints a picture of the crisis of professors in the country's public universities. According to the report, Rangamati University of Science and Technology started its educational activities in 2015. So far there are no professors and associate professors in the university.

The campus has 12 assistant professors and 16 lecturers for 583 students. In the 2017-2018 academic year, Rabindra University started its journey with 105 students. At present the university has 427 students. This university also has no professors or associate professors. The university has one assistant professor and 27 lecturers.

Khulna Agricultural University, which was established in 2019, also has no professors or associate professors.

The university is running with seven assistant professors and 68 lecturers. Classes started from Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib University of Science and Technology from 2018-2019 academic years. The university has only one professor.

Besides, Barishal University and Sheikh Hasina University are running with only two professors. There are less than ten professors in Pabna Science and Technology, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University each.

Besides, there are no professors in Chittagong Medical University, Rajshahi Medical University and Sylhet Medical University. The commentary on education, research and publication management of university and higher education said most of the research work is usually done by university professors.

However, in a significant number of universities in the country, such professor vacancies or inadequacies are undermining the quality of higher education.

Academics say senior teachers do not want to go to universities outside Dhaka because of various opportunities. In this case, they are more interested in going to a private university than going to a public university. Because, outside Dhaka, there is inadequacy of various facilities including accommodation, research, travel in government universities.

For these reasons, professors do not want to go to government universities. On the other hand, the crisis of senior teachers in government universities seems to be a thunder signal for higher education in the country.

In this regard, Vice-Chancellor of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib University of Science and Technology, Prof. Syed Samsuddin Ahmed said the number of universities in the country had increased a lot.

"We have notified many times for professor and associate professor but I have not found any," he said.









