Dengue: 1 more hospitalized

One more patient was hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00 am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 62 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in the first seven days in this year.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 52. Of them, 21 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 31 are receiving it outside the capital.









