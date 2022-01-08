Video
Saturday, 8 January, 2022
Dhaka highrise fire doused, no casualties

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Staff Correspondent

A fire that broke out at a 14-storey building in the city's Green Road area on Friday morning, has been doused, officials said.
The blaze started around 10.30am at the sixth floor of RS Tower and soon spread to other parts of the building.
"Four of our units brought the blaze under control at 11:40 am. We have yet to determine the cause of the fire. A probe has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the fire," the officer added.
Different businesses occupy the lower floors of the building and the upper floors house apartments, said Rashed Bin Khaled from the Fire Service Control Room.


