Less meat consumption linked to healthy air condition: China study

A dietary shift to meat has intensified farmland air pollution twice the rate of population growth, a new study has revealed. Cutting meat consumption could help avoid some 75,000 premature deaths annually.

As of Chinese folks, the Lunar New Year used to be one of the few days for serving meat dishes at dinner. Not anymore.

The Chinese now consumes on an average almost 24 kilograms of pork a year, along with 14 kilograms of poultry and over 7 kilograms of beef and mutton.

It's less than what the average American or Australian eats, but with China's 1.4 billion populations, it's the largest volume of meat consumed globally. The country both produces and imports meat to keep up with demand.

Scientists have discovered that it's not just those having ill health eat too much meat. People in the poorer agricultural regions in China, who eat less meat die more from air pollution linked to rearing animals, researchers from Chinese University of Hong Kong, University of Exeter and Peking University discovered.

"This inequality aspect demonstrates an ethical dimension of meat consumption that deserves attention from a public policy perspective," wrote the researchers in a paper published in global science journal Nature Food.

The researchers found that about 66,000 premature deaths from fine particulate pollution in China in 2010 could be due to increased meat production.

Between 1980 and 2010, meat output rose over five times to 80 mega tonnes as domestic demand soared. The paper calculated that over 90 per cent of the higher output came from shifted diets, rather than population growth. Over three decades, China's population grew by 400 million people.

Rearing animals and growing livestock crops produce ammonia, which comes from fertilisers and animal dung. The gas is a key ingredient in PM2.5 pollution, fine particles less than 2.5 micrometers in width that penetrate deep into the lungs, causing asthma and heart attacks.

Ammonia emissions from food production in China doubled from 1980 to 2010. The dietary shift to meat caused about half of this increase, according to the research. By comparison, China's population increase contributed to just over a quarter of the increase in ammonia.

Another 26,000 premature fatalities from PM2.5 pollution in 2010 were found to stem from people's preference for farming intensive fruits and vegetables, taking the indirect death count from changing diets to over 90,000. That's about 5 per cent of all premature deaths caused by PM2.5 in China that year - a figure the authors described as "non-negligible".

The researchers added that agricultural air pollution largely affected the food-producing plains of Hebei and Henan, in Northeast and Central China. These areas are up to three times poorer than the developed coastal cities, while related mortality was up to two times higher.








