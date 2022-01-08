Govt likely to sign deal with Korean firm

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 7: Chattogram WASA is likely to sign an agreement with a South Korean company TAEYOUNG Engineering & Construction on January 11.

It is the first of its kind of Chattogram WASA since its inception in 1963 for implementation of the sewage plant in the port city.

The appointment of the contractor for the package-1 of the three-package sewage plants was approved by the Cabinet Committee of the government Purchase (CCGP) on December 1 last at a cost of Tk 2,877.94 crore.

According to CWASA sources, an agreement with the TAEYOUNG Engineering & Construction is expected to be signed on January 11 this month.

Meanwhile, evaluations of the tenders for the other two-package plants are expected to be completed in the next month of February.

Sources said, a total of eleven international tenders were submitted for the project in February last. Of them six tenders from Chinese and Korean firms were submitted for package-1, three Chinese firms for package-2 and two Chinese firms for Package-3.

Of those six tenders, the CCGP approved the proposal of South Korean firm TAEYOUNG Engineering & Construction.

The CWASA invited the tenders for phase-1 which is being implemented first. Phase-1 has been divided into three packages.

The project is now going to be implemented after a long 61 years of its inception.

The construction works of the plant is expected to begin next year. On November 23 in 2019, the appointed consultant of the project JV of Erinco SDN BHD, a Malaysian firm, signed an agreement with the BETS Consulting Services of Bangladesh, Dev Consultants Limited and the Institute of Water Modeling (IWM) of Bangladesh.

The CWASA Board approved the appointment of Erinco SDN BHD, a Malaysian firm, as the consultant for the project at a board meeting. The aim of the project is to solve sewerage disposal problems in the port city. The total project will be completed in six phases.

After completion of the project in 2023, there will be no need of septic tanks in any building in the city as all household septic dirt will directly go to sewerage treatment plant rather than Karnaphuli River.

The sewage treatment plant will be set up on 165 acres of land in city's Halishahar area.















