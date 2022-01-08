Video
Saturday, 8 January, 2022
Rape in Ctg: Step father held

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 7: RAB have arrested a person on Thursday night for allegedly raping his teenaged stepdaughter in Chattogram's Hathazari.
The arrestee Ibrahim Hossain Parvez, 35, is the son of Nur Islam of Fatika village in Hathazari.
The incident occurred on Wednesday when the 10th grade school girl came to visit her mother.
Next day, her mother lodged a complaint in this regard.
RAB-7 senior assistant director (media) Nurul Abshar said, on the basis of the complaint Ibrahim was arrested on Thursday from Hathazari's Madhyam Mirer Khil area.    -UNB


