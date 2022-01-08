Man dies after falling from ship in Ctg yard

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 7: A security guard died after falling from an old ship while working at a shipyard in Sitakunda of Chattogram early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Rono Bikram Tripura, 27, son of Dharendra Tripura of Panchhari of Khagrachhari district.

Police said Rono Bikram got seriously injured when he fell off the ship at SL Shipyard in Madambibirhat area of Sitakunda around 8am. He was rushed to Chittagong Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where the doctor declared him dead, said Alauddin, sub-inspector (SI) of CMCH outpost.

The body was sent to CMCH morgue for an autopsy, said the SI. -UNB







