Saturday, 8 January, 2022, 11:53 AM
Djokovic could play in French Open: French sports minister

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

PARIS, JAN 6: Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic would be granted entry to France for the French Open even if he was unvaccinated against Covid-19, the sports minister said on Friday.
The 34-year-old Serb is in an immigration detention hotel in Melbourne while he appeals against his visa being dramatically revoked for failing to meet the tough Covid-19 restrictions in Australia, leaving his hopes of playing in the Australian Open in the balance.
Those granted permission to enter Australia must prove they are fully vaccinated or have a doctor's medical exemption, with authorities saying he provided evidence of neither.
French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu told radio station France Info that Djokovic, who has openly been sceptical about the vaccine, would benefit from a special case scenario in France for major events such as the French Open.
Djokovic had travelled to Australia having been given a medical exemption by the Australian Open organisers but it fell short of the demands of the immigration authorities.
"There are health protocols imposed for major events by the relevant federations which would permit someone like Novak Djokovic to enter the country," Maracineanu said.    -AFP



