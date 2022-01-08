Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 January, 2022, 11:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Djokovic fans protest shock Australia detention

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146

MELBOURNE, JAN 7: Novak Djokovic's fans rallied in the rain Friday to protest the tennis superstar's shock detention in Australia, a development that reverberated globally and sparked an angry reaction from Serbia.
About 50 protesters -- a mix of tennis fans, anti-vaccine demonstrators and immigrant rights activists -- congregated on Orthodox Christmas Day outside a detention facility in Melbourne.
"We come out to support him just because it's our Christmas and obviously he's going through a lot," said fan Sash Aleksic on the sodden street outside the building.
"There would obviously be a lot more people here if people did not have family obligations today."
Not everyone was a supporter, though.     
"Refugees are welcome here, Djokovic is not," chanted a group of protesters. Police intervened to separate them from the Novak fans.
"We want to show that what Novak stands for is anti-public health, anti-social solidarity, and we stand for the freedom of refugees who've been held for eight-plus years," said Zak Barzovoy, a 27-year-old student.
The former Park Hotel, now officially known as an "alternative place of detention", holds about 32 refugees and asylum seekers trapped in Australia's hardline immigration system.
It is believed the world's top tennis player is among them, although border authorities have refused to confirm where Djokovic is detained.
The five-storey centre gained notoriety last year when a fire forced migrants to be evacuated, and maggots were allegedly found in the food.
Djokovic was held after arrival in Australia this week -- his visa revoked for failing to meet the country's tough pandemic restrictions.
Foreigners are still mostly banned from travel to Australia, and those granted entry must be fully vaccinated or have a medical exemption.
Australian authorities said the 34-year-old Serbian star -- who has declared himself against vaccines and claimed to have an exemption -- provided evidence of neither and was detained, pending deportation.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic could play in French Open: French sports minister
Djokovic fans protest shock Australia detention
Australia cancels Czech tennis player's visa
Coutinho joins Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona
Barty serves her way to brilliant win over Kenin
Howe hopes Trippier signing will attract other players
Juve draw hits Napoli's title hopes, Serie A in Covid chaos
Bairstow hits ton, Stokes defies pain as England fight back


Latest News
Less is more when it comes to rice prices in Bangladesh
CDC: COVID may up risk of diabetes in children
Robbery at trader's house; valuables worth Tk 35 lakh looted
Djokovic faces third day in Australian detention
Philippines' Duterte threatens unvaccinated people with arrest
2 pedestrians killed in Gulistan road accident
Tigers now eying historic series victory in New Zealand
Fire at Kaptan Bazar, one killed
Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award
India makes quarantine mandatory for overseas travellers
Most Read News
60 held in anti-drug drives in city
Bangladesh records 1,146 Covid cases
10 bodies found in SUV outside Mexican town hall
India makes quarantine mandatory for overseas travellers
Suarez ends goal drought as Atletico sail into cup last 16
KUET reopens on Sunday
1200 cold-hit people get warm clothes in Bogura
18 Kazakh security officers dead, over 700 injured
Woman, daughter among 3 killed as pickup hits CNG
Global Covid cases near 300 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft