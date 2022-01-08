Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 January, 2022, 11:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Australia cancels Czech tennis player's visa

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151

MELBOURNE, JAN 7: Australia has cancelled the visa of female Czech tennis player Renata Voracova who entered the country to play in this month's Australian Open, several media said Friday.
AFP video and photo images showed a woman who appeared to be Voracova peering out of the window of a Melbourne immigration detention facility, where she had reportedly been taken, on Friday evening.
The 38-year-old player was detained by officials of the Australian Border Force, said reports by national broadcaster ABC, The Age newspaper and the Sydney Morning Herald, all quoting a government source.
According to the reports, which could not be immediately confirmed with the home affairs ministry, Voracova was transferred to Melbourne's Park Hotel building, which now serves as a detention facility holding some 32 refugees and asylum seekers.
She was reportedly told she would have to leave the country soon. But it was not known if she would mount a legal challenge, as Djokovic has done, the reports said.
Voracova was believed to have entered Australia in December claiming an exemption to Covid-19 vaccination because she had recently been infected with the virus, the newspapers said.
Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews had confirmed earlier Friday that two other players or staff besides Djokovic were under investigation for visa issues.
The Australian government said Friday that a recent infection with the Covid-19 virus does not mean a foreign national can enter the country without being fully vaccinated.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic could play in French Open: French sports minister
Djokovic fans protest shock Australia detention
Australia cancels Czech tennis player's visa
Coutinho joins Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona
Barty serves her way to brilliant win over Kenin
Howe hopes Trippier signing will attract other players
Juve draw hits Napoli's title hopes, Serie A in Covid chaos
Bairstow hits ton, Stokes defies pain as England fight back


Latest News
Less is more when it comes to rice prices in Bangladesh
CDC: COVID may up risk of diabetes in children
Robbery at trader's house; valuables worth Tk 35 lakh looted
Djokovic faces third day in Australian detention
Philippines' Duterte threatens unvaccinated people with arrest
2 pedestrians killed in Gulistan road accident
Tigers now eying historic series victory in New Zealand
Fire at Kaptan Bazar, one killed
Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award
India makes quarantine mandatory for overseas travellers
Most Read News
60 held in anti-drug drives in city
Bangladesh records 1,146 Covid cases
10 bodies found in SUV outside Mexican town hall
India makes quarantine mandatory for overseas travellers
Suarez ends goal drought as Atletico sail into cup last 16
KUET reopens on Sunday
1200 cold-hit people get warm clothes in Bogura
18 Kazakh security officers dead, over 700 injured
Woman, daughter among 3 killed as pickup hits CNG
Global Covid cases near 300 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft