Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 January, 2022, 11:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Coutinho joins Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154

LONDON, JAN 7: Philippe Coutinho is joining Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season from Barcelona, the Premier League club announced on Friday.
The 29-year-old Brazil international moved to the Nou Camp from Liverpool in 2018 in a £142 million ($192 million) deal but struggled to establish himself and spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Bayern Munich.
He won the Champions League with the German club, who beat Barcelona in the quarter-finals of that season's competition.
The attacking midfielder will link up in Birmingham with Villa boss Steven Gerrard, with whom he played at Liverpool.
"Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park," Villa said in a brief statement.
"The agreement, which is subject to the player completing a medical and receiving a work permit, also includes an option to buy and Philippe will travel to Birmingham in the next 48 hours."
Villa are 13th in the Premier League after three defeats in four games following a bright start under Gerrard, who took over at Villa Park in November.
Gerrard on Thursday described his former Liverpool teammate as a "special footballer" while refusing to comment on speculation linking him with a move to Villa.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic could play in French Open: French sports minister
Djokovic fans protest shock Australia detention
Australia cancels Czech tennis player's visa
Coutinho joins Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona
Barty serves her way to brilliant win over Kenin
Howe hopes Trippier signing will attract other players
Juve draw hits Napoli's title hopes, Serie A in Covid chaos
Bairstow hits ton, Stokes defies pain as England fight back


Latest News
Less is more when it comes to rice prices in Bangladesh
CDC: COVID may up risk of diabetes in children
Robbery at trader's house; valuables worth Tk 35 lakh looted
Djokovic faces third day in Australian detention
Philippines' Duterte threatens unvaccinated people with arrest
2 pedestrians killed in Gulistan road accident
Tigers now eying historic series victory in New Zealand
Fire at Kaptan Bazar, one killed
Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award
India makes quarantine mandatory for overseas travellers
Most Read News
60 held in anti-drug drives in city
Bangladesh records 1,146 Covid cases
10 bodies found in SUV outside Mexican town hall
India makes quarantine mandatory for overseas travellers
Suarez ends goal drought as Atletico sail into cup last 16
KUET reopens on Sunday
1200 cold-hit people get warm clothes in Bogura
18 Kazakh security officers dead, over 700 injured
Woman, daughter among 3 killed as pickup hits CNG
Global Covid cases near 300 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft