Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 January, 2022, 11:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Barty serves her way to brilliant win over Kenin

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155

ADELAIDE, JAN 7: World number one Ashleigh Barty fired off 17 aces as she downed former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-4 in the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International on Friday.
Barty was in superb form as she saw off world number 12 Kenin in just 68 minutes of quality tennis.
The 25-year-old Australian served beautifully, winning 31 of 32 points on her first serve and nine of 16 on her second, not giving Kenin any opportunities to break.
By contrast, Kenin's serve was not nearly as effective and while she was only broken once in each set, she struggled to hold throughout.
The American's chances were also not helped by the 26 unforced errors she made, many coming from her forehand side. Barty is playing in her first tournament since taking a pandemic-enforced break at the end of last September's US Open.
The Wimbledon champion is happy to have had a tough passage to the semi-finals after a first round bye. She beat American teenager Coco Gauff in three sets in the second round and then faced Kenin in the quarter-finals.
Her semi-final opponent is in-form Iga Swiatek, who beat former world number one Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.
"That's what you want," Barty said. "It's nice to be able to come out here and be really tested from the start and know you have to bring your very best level.
"Looking at both these previous two matches, there's still work to be done, but it's been a really solid start and we're happy with the foundation we've set to start the year off."
Swiatek, who won the French Open in 2020 as a 19-year-old, has also been in great form this week.
She took the first set comfortably and although she dropped the second as Azarenka picked up her game, Swiatek stormed out to a 4-0 lead in the third and held on the take the match in just under two hours.
Seventh seed Elena Rybakina moved into the final four with a come from behind win over American Shelby Rogers.
The towering Rybakina struggled on serve in the first set but recovered to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic could play in French Open: French sports minister
Djokovic fans protest shock Australia detention
Australia cancels Czech tennis player's visa
Coutinho joins Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona
Barty serves her way to brilliant win over Kenin
Howe hopes Trippier signing will attract other players
Juve draw hits Napoli's title hopes, Serie A in Covid chaos
Bairstow hits ton, Stokes defies pain as England fight back


Latest News
Less is more when it comes to rice prices in Bangladesh
CDC: COVID may up risk of diabetes in children
Robbery at trader's house; valuables worth Tk 35 lakh looted
Djokovic faces third day in Australian detention
Philippines' Duterte threatens unvaccinated people with arrest
2 pedestrians killed in Gulistan road accident
Tigers now eying historic series victory in New Zealand
Fire at Kaptan Bazar, one killed
Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award
India makes quarantine mandatory for overseas travellers
Most Read News
60 held in anti-drug drives in city
Bangladesh records 1,146 Covid cases
10 bodies found in SUV outside Mexican town hall
India makes quarantine mandatory for overseas travellers
Suarez ends goal drought as Atletico sail into cup last 16
KUET reopens on Sunday
1200 cold-hit people get warm clothes in Bogura
18 Kazakh security officers dead, over 700 injured
Woman, daughter among 3 killed as pickup hits CNG
Global Covid cases near 300 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft