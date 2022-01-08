Elgar takes the blows to inspire South African win over India

JOHANNESBURG, JAN 7: South African captain Dean Elgar said there was a double significance to the bruises inflicted by India's fast bowlers during his match-winning 96 not out on the fourth day of the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium.

South Africa won by seven wickets to set up a series decider in the third Test starting at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday.

"I'd like to think those blows that I take make me extra motivated to perform," said Elgar after South Africa chased down a target of 240 on a pitch of unpredictable bounce.

He also believes he sets an example to a group of relatively young and inexperienced teammates.

"I want to show the guys that it's okay to take a few blows because when you perform like that over four days it's so worth it."

Elgar, in his fourth match as full-time captain, also revealed that he is capable of taking a tough line with his players, telling SuperSport television that a key three-wicket burst by senior fast bowler Kagiso Rabada in India's second innings on Wednesday followed "a rocket" behind closed doors.

Asked to elaborate at his post-match press conference, Elgar downgraded the exchange to "a tough conversation".

"I went up to KG and said, 'You are an immensely respected cricketer within our group. At the moment I don't think you are conducting yourself extremely well when it comes to performance'."

He said the conversation had the desired effect.

"I know what KG is capable of. His performance on the field and in the change room is huge."

What had been expected to be a tense battle turned into a relatively comfortable win for South Africa, who resumed on 118 for two, still 122 short of victory.

Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen added 57 in the first hour before Van der Dussen was caught at first slip off Mohammed Shami for 40, ending a third-wicket partnership of 82.

Temba Bavuma escaped on nought when Shardul Thakur could not hold a return chance. He then batted solidly to score 23 not out as he and Elgar took their side home with an unbeaten stand of 68.

Elgar missed out on his century but batted doggedly for 188 deliveries and won the match with his 10th boundary. -AFP











