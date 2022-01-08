Video
Saturday, 8 January, 2022, 11:52 AM
It's wrong that we have no player sans big guns: Shakib

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan has trashed the idea of the country not having any  good players except the big guns.
The allrounder talked to the media on Friday while attending a ceremony of a cellular operator in Dhaka. Shakib signed an agreement with the operator as a brand ambassador.
 "The media thinks there is no player without some four or five players, I think it's been proved wrong by now," Shakib told the media. "If the new guys get a chance, they can prove their mettle."
Bangladesh team is receiving an enormous amount of praise from different parts of the cricketing world for their victorious display in the first Test against New Zealand recently. They beat the Blackcaps in their own backyard by eight wickets- Bangladesh's first win in New Zealand in any format of the sport.
"The way we started the new year is incredible," Shakib added. "We have to give credit to every player, support personnel and all. We have failed to do well last year, and some big challenges are coming in this year."
Young players like Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shoriful Islam and Ebadot Hossian have done well in this match. Shoriful bagged three wickets in the first innings, while Ebadot bagged six in the second- his best in the format, and it was the first time after 2013 when a Bangladeshi pacer bagged five or more wickets in a Test. And Mahmudul hit 78 in the first innings, playing in his second match.
Shakib is not participating in the New Zealand series for family reasons. He was included in the team initially, but the allrounder later withdrew from the squad citing family reasons and difficulties he faces in strict quarantine. The allrounder is expected to take part in the 50-over edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) starting from January 9 in Sylhet.    -UNB


