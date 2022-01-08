Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 January, 2022, 11:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ross Taylor wants winning farewell after shock loss

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194

New Zealands Ross Taylor plays a shot as Bangladesh wicketkeeper Liton Das (L) looks on during day four of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on January 4, 2022. photo: AFP

New Zealands Ross Taylor plays a shot as Bangladesh wicketkeeper Liton Das (L) looks on during day four of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on January 4, 2022. photo: AFP

CHRISTCHURCH, JAN 7: Ross Taylor saluted Bangladesh for their upset win in the first Test but warned Friday that a green Christchurch wicket was much more in New Zealand's favour as he looks to bow out of Test cricket with a bang.
The hosts are desperate to save the two-Test series to get some momentum in the defence of their world Test crown following two losses and a draw in their first three matches.
The second match against Bangladesh, starting on Sunday, will be the farewell Test appearance for Taylor, New Zealand's most prolific run-scorer.
It will be his 112th Test, equalling Daniel Vettori as New Zealand's most-capped Test player.
Bangladesh's shock eight-wicket defeat of New Zealand in Mount Maunganui this week was "good for world cricket", the 37-year-old Taylor said.
"We were outplayed the whole time. But for this game of Test cricket to survive we need Bangladesh to be a thriving nation and I think they will get a lot of confidence from that."
But nothing would give Taylor greater pleasure than to avoid a series defeat and sign off with a victory.
"We're one-nil down, we know we have to play some aggressive cricket, but it's also a ground that we know how we're going to play and we've have had a lot of success here," he said after checking with the groundsman on the state of the wicket.
"I just asked is it a normal wicket and he said 'yes'," a smiling Taylor said. 'Normal' at Hagley Oval means very green and winning the toss means bowling first.
"The bowlers will be licking their lips and us batters need to apply ourselves better than we did at the Mount. I think these conditions will suit us a lot more than they did at the Mount," he said.
"We know what to expect and that's the positive about being at home and on a ground where we've played a lot of cricket on."
Only one of eight Tests at Hagley Oval has been drawn and of the seven to produce a result, New Zealand have won six.
The one they lost, against Australia in 2016, was Brendon McCullum's farewell to Test cricket and the swashbuckling batsman marked the occasion with the fastest-ever century in Test cricket.
He brought up his world-record 100 off 54 balls and went on to make 145 from 79 deliveries.
Taylor admitted that would be hard to emulate.
"He's set the bar very high. It would be good just to have a win," said Taylor.
"I don't think there's going to be many people who are going to be able to do what he did in his last match."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic could play in French Open: French sports minister
Djokovic fans protest shock Australia detention
Australia cancels Czech tennis player's visa
Coutinho joins Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona
Barty serves her way to brilliant win over Kenin
Howe hopes Trippier signing will attract other players
Juve draw hits Napoli's title hopes, Serie A in Covid chaos
Bairstow hits ton, Stokes defies pain as England fight back


Latest News
Less is more when it comes to rice prices in Bangladesh
CDC: COVID may up risk of diabetes in children
Robbery at trader's house; valuables worth Tk 35 lakh looted
Djokovic faces third day in Australian detention
Philippines' Duterte threatens unvaccinated people with arrest
2 pedestrians killed in Gulistan road accident
Tigers now eying historic series victory in New Zealand
Fire at Kaptan Bazar, one killed
Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award
India makes quarantine mandatory for overseas travellers
Most Read News
60 held in anti-drug drives in city
Bangladesh records 1,146 Covid cases
10 bodies found in SUV outside Mexican town hall
India makes quarantine mandatory for overseas travellers
Suarez ends goal drought as Atletico sail into cup last 16
KUET reopens on Sunday
1200 cold-hit people get warm clothes in Bogura
18 Kazakh security officers dead, over 700 injured
Woman, daughter among 3 killed as pickup hits CNG
Global Covid cases near 300 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft