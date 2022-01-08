Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 January, 2022, 11:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

NEWS

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

NEWS

NEWS

A barricade is placed in front of the Kapaleeshwar temple, after religious worship places where closed to public on weekends to curb the surge of Covid-19 coronavirus as per a directive by the state government in Chennai on January 07, 2022.    photo : AFP


NEWS

NEWS

An aerial view of destruction in Burgos town, Siargao island, weeks after super Typhoon Rai devastated the island on January 07, 2022. Nine people have died and hundreds have fallen ill with diarrhoea in areas of the Philippines wrecked by a typhoon last month, with aid officials warning of a health crisis as millions struggle to secure clean water and food.    photo : AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NEWS
Isolation and innovation: Two years of Covid-19 pandemic
Yemen ship seizure flashes warning for Red Sea
Work, school, play: How Covid reshaped our world
Omicron: Mild or severe impact on economy?
Health first, freedom second?
Anxiety over history and identity shadows French presidential fight
‘Ocean battery’ targets renewable energy dilemma next decade


Latest News
Less is more when it comes to rice prices in Bangladesh
CDC: COVID may up risk of diabetes in children
Robbery at trader's house; valuables worth Tk 35 lakh looted
Djokovic faces third day in Australian detention
Philippines' Duterte threatens unvaccinated people with arrest
2 pedestrians killed in Gulistan road accident
Tigers now eying historic series victory in New Zealand
Fire at Kaptan Bazar, one killed
Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award
India makes quarantine mandatory for overseas travellers
Most Read News
60 held in anti-drug drives in city
Bangladesh records 1,146 Covid cases
10 bodies found in SUV outside Mexican town hall
India makes quarantine mandatory for overseas travellers
Suarez ends goal drought as Atletico sail into cup last 16
KUET reopens on Sunday
1200 cold-hit people get warm clothes in Bogura
18 Kazakh security officers dead, over 700 injured
Woman, daughter among 3 killed as pickup hits CNG
Global Covid cases near 300 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft