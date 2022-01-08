Video
Saturday, 8 January, 2022
Isolation and innovation: Two years of Covid-19 pandemic

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

PARIS, Jan 7: Two years ago, a previously unknown virus plunged humanity into an unprecedented global crisis that has transformed our daily lives -- and significantly expanded scientific knowledge.
In the early months of the pandemic, the prevailing scientific advice was that frequent handwashing would help stop the spread of Covid-19. Health authorities urged people not to touch their faces with soiled hands and shared techniques on how to apply soap, while in many countries hand sanitisers became ubiquitous.
But as the pandemic wore on and scientists were able to study real world examples of how the virus spread -- at a choir practice, in a bus or across a restaurant -- a consensus emerged that this disease was largely transmitted through the air. The virus travels in clouds of particles that we emit when we breathe and especially when we speak, shout or sing.
In a closed and poorly ventilated room, these aerosols can float and drift in the air for a long time, greatly increasing the risk of infection. But the importance of good ventilation to disperse these contaminated clouds -- like clearing cigarette smoke -- is not always well understood by the general public.
As a direct result of the awareness of aerosol transmission, the discourse on masks has radically changed in two years. Initially, the World Health Organization (WHO) and many governments insisted that masks should only be used by caregivers, patients and their close relatives and not by the general public.
But many supporters of generalised mask wearing saw that as a way to conserve limited supplies and prevent a shortage for caregivers. By spring 2020, there was an abrupt policy change and the mask became an essential tool in the fight against the pandemic, becoming mandatory in some places.
As more contagious variants have emerged, people have been advised to ditch their simpler fabric masks in favour of the super filtration of surgical masks. And with the surge of the extremely contagious Omicron variant, many scientists are now advising people to wear even more protective masks like the FFP2 or N95 when in crowded indoor spaces.    -AFP


