Saturday, 8 January, 2022, 11:51 AM
Health first, freedom second?

How Covid changing democracies

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

PARIS, Jan 7: From a litany of lockdowns to mandatory mask-wearing and Covid passes to access entertainment and sporting venues, the pandemic has led to sweeping restrictions on civil liberties in some of the world's oldest democracies.
Among Western countries, European nations particularly have been quick to crimp basic freedoms in the name of fighting the virus. French President Emmanuel Macron caused a furore this week by saying he wanted to "piss off" those who refuse to get vaccinated by "limiting as much as possible their access to activities in social life".
The remarks from the leader of a country that sees itself as a global beacon of liberty underscore the extent to which the pandemic has changed national priorities. The United States has also taken aggressive steps, including closing its borders to most of the world for 20 months and making vaccinations mandatory for all federal employees and staff of big companies.
The Berlin-based rights watchdog Civil Liberties Union for Europe warned in a report last year that measures targeting the unvaccinated could "exacerbate existing inequalities".  "(They) may create a two-tier society where some people may enjoy an extensive set of freedoms and rights while others are excluded," the report said.
At the start of the pandemic, governments used sweeping lockdowns and curfews to try to contain the virus. But in the past year, most countries began refining their strategies, rolling out digital passes allowing people to show they are vaccinated.  Faced with the Omicron variant, some governments, notably Austria and the Netherlands, reverted to one-size-fits-all tactics and ordered people back indoors during the end-of-year celebrations.
But worldwide, many countries are now turning the screws on citizens who are refusing to be jabbed. Austria kept the unvaccinated confined to their homes last month after lifting a partial lockdown. In February, the country will be the first in Europe to make vaccines compulsory for most people.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his country also needs to have a "national conversation" about mandatory vaccinations, echoing similar comments from the German government. The French government meanwhile has proposed to follow Germany's lead by barring the unvaccinated from restaurants, cinemas and leisure facilities.    -AFP


