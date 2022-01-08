Video
Saturday, 8 January, 2022, 11:51 AM
Anxiety over history and identity shadows French presidential fight

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

PARIS, Jan 7: In a country long on edge over questions of identity and belonging, flying the European Union flag over France's tomb of the unknown soldier at the Arc de Triomphe was almost guaranteed to trigger fierce opposition.
Bristling reactions to the New Year gesture, meant by pro-EU President Emmanuel Macron to mark Paris' taking over the bloc's rotating presidency, rained down from the right of the political spectrum. It was an "attack on the identity of our fatherland," fumed far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, echoed both by her rival, the far-right pundit Eric Zemmour and left-wing firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon.
Macron's best-placed opponent, Republicans candidate Valerie Pecresse, went further, suggesting the president "has a problem with French history". While the row blew over with the removal of the outsize banner, it was symptomatic of a countdown to the April presidential vote marked by repeated clashes over the national narrative.
History "is a question that obsesses the right of the French political spectrum, matching an anxiety of French society," historian and political scientist Jean Garrigues told AFP. Two-thirds of French people agree that "France's identity is disappearing", a survey by pollsters Ifop published in early January found, while more than four in five believe "some political personalities co-opt questions related to identity".    -AFP


