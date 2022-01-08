Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 January, 2022, 11:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Eerily sophisticated patterns in ‘simple’ bacteria colonies

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146


Eerily sophisticated patterns in ‘simple’ bacteria colonies

Eerily sophisticated patterns in ‘simple’ bacteria colonies

LONDON, Jan 7: Bacterial colonies can organize themselves into complex ring-like patterns which have an "intriguing similarity" to developing embryos and were thought to be unique to plants and animals, new research suggests.
Bacterial cells band together in clumps to form tightly packed colonies called biofilms that have a growing reputation for acting strangely like multicellular organisms. These biofilms can be found almost anywhere, from boat hulls, crops and hot springs, to the sticky, stubborn plaque that builds up on our teeth.
But as we've come to learn, biofilms should not be mistaken for slimy globs of cells - they can form sophisticated patterns that resemble how plants and animals develop segments as they grow, as this new research shows.
"We are seeing that biofilms are much more sophisticated than we thought," says molecular biologist and study author Grol Sel of the University of California San Diego whose previous research suggested biofilms share a collective memory similar to neurons in the brain (though not all scientists were convinced). What's more, biofilms also seem to be capable of recruiting other bacterial species to join their communities using long-range electrical signals.
In this latest study, Sel and colleagues have observed bacterial biofilms grown in the lab forming ring-like structures that are reminiscent of developmental 'stripes' seen in plants and animals. In multicellular organisms, this cellular patterning known as segmentation gives rise to different types of tissues and complex body forms, whereas biofilm communities, which are essentially clumps of single-cell bacterium, were thought to form only the most primitive structures.
In the lab, the team grew Bacillus subtilis, a rod-shaped bacterium that is found in soil and humans and forms wrinkly biofilms. When starved of nitrogen, the growing biofilms organized themselves into clear circular bands, resembling tree rings and the sort of segmentation seen in developing embryos. Take a look at the video below, which captures one colony growing over two days.
This ring-like patterning, the researchers think, is generated by an underlying genetic circuitry in the bacterial cells which responds to extreme stress when nutrients such as vital nitrogen are in short supply.      -SCIENCE ALERT



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eerily sophisticated patterns in ‘simple’ bacteria colonies
Duterte threatens unvaccinated people with arrest
Food prices hit 10-year high in 2021: UN
How China keeps to strict ‘zero Covid’ strategy
After January 6, Trump’s hold on US Republicans persists
Kazakh prez orders ‘shoot to kill’
UAE works on Friday for first time
Taiwan troops simulate urban warfare with China


Latest News
Less is more when it comes to rice prices in Bangladesh
CDC: COVID may up risk of diabetes in children
Robbery at trader's house; valuables worth Tk 35 lakh looted
Djokovic faces third day in Australian detention
Philippines' Duterte threatens unvaccinated people with arrest
2 pedestrians killed in Gulistan road accident
Tigers now eying historic series victory in New Zealand
Fire at Kaptan Bazar, one killed
Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award
India makes quarantine mandatory for overseas travellers
Most Read News
60 held in anti-drug drives in city
Bangladesh records 1,146 Covid cases
10 bodies found in SUV outside Mexican town hall
India makes quarantine mandatory for overseas travellers
Suarez ends goal drought as Atletico sail into cup last 16
KUET reopens on Sunday
1200 cold-hit people get warm clothes in Bogura
18 Kazakh security officers dead, over 700 injured
Woman, daughter among 3 killed as pickup hits CNG
Global Covid cases near 300 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft