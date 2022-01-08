



Eerily sophisticated patterns in ‘simple’ bacteria colonies

Bacterial cells band together in clumps to form tightly packed colonies called biofilms that have a growing reputation for acting strangely like multicellular organisms. These biofilms can be found almost anywhere, from boat hulls, crops and hot springs, to the sticky, stubborn plaque that builds up on our teeth.

But as we've come to learn, biofilms should not be mistaken for slimy globs of cells - they can form sophisticated patterns that resemble how plants and animals develop segments as they grow, as this new research shows.

"We are seeing that biofilms are much more sophisticated than we thought," says molecular biologist and study author Grol Sel of the University of California San Diego whose previous research suggested biofilms share a collective memory similar to neurons in the brain (though not all scientists were convinced). What's more, biofilms also seem to be capable of recruiting other bacterial species to join their communities using long-range electrical signals.

In this latest study, Sel and colleagues have observed bacterial biofilms grown in the lab forming ring-like structures that are reminiscent of developmental 'stripes' seen in plants and animals. In multicellular organisms, this cellular patterning known as segmentation gives rise to different types of tissues and complex body forms, whereas biofilm communities, which are essentially clumps of single-cell bacterium, were thought to form only the most primitive structures.

In the lab, the team grew Bacillus subtilis, a rod-shaped bacterium that is found in soil and humans and forms wrinkly biofilms. When starved of nitrogen, the growing biofilms organized themselves into clear circular bands, resembling tree rings and the sort of segmentation seen in developing embryos. Take a look at the video below, which captures one colony growing over two days.

