Saturday, 8 January, 2022, 11:50 AM
Home Foreign News

Duterte threatens unvaccinated people with arrest

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142

MANILA, Jan 7: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday people who have not taken Covid-19 shots will be arrested if they disobeyed stay-at-home orders as infections hit a three-month high.
Duterte in an televised address to the nation said he was asking community leaders to look for unvaccinated people and make sure they were confined to their homes. "If he refuses, if he goes out his house and goes around the community, he can be restrained. If he refuses, the captain is empowered now to arrest recalcitrant persons," Duterte said.
Daily coronavirus infections in the Philippines hit the highest since September 26 at 17,220 cases on Thursday, the health ministry said, including those caused by the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The tally, which was more than triple recorded on Tuesday brought total cases to over 2.88 million, and deaths to more than 51,700, the second highest Covid-19 infections and casualties in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia. "I am responsible for the safety and well being of every Filipino," Duterte said as he challenged those who disapprove of his directive to file a case against him.      -REUTERS


