Saturday, 8 January, 2022, 11:50 AM
Food prices hit 10-year high in 2021: UN

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153

PARIS, Jan 7: Global food prices reached a 10-year high in 2021, rising by an average of 28 percent compared to the previous year, the UN's Food and Agricultural Organization said Thursday.
The FAO's Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of commonly-traded food commodities, dipped slightly in December.  However, at 133.7 points, it remained close to the record of 137.6 points it set in February 2011. The index stood at 125.7 points for the year as a whole, also the highest in a decade.
"While normally high prices are expected to give way to increased production, the high cost of inputs, ongoing global pandemic and ever more uncertain climatic conditions leave little room for optimism about a return to more stable market conditions even in 2022," FAO Senior Economist Abdolreza Abbassian said in a statement.
Prices in all food categories jumped last year due to strong demand, he said. Food oils saw an average price jump of 66 percent last year to hit their highest ever level. Grain prices rose by 27 percent, hitting a level not seen since 2012, with corn prices soaring 44.1 percent and wheat rising 31.3 percent. Meat prices rose by an average of 12.7 percent in 2021, and dairy products by 16.9 percent. At the end of the year, world food prices fell slightly, as international prices for vegetable oils and sugar fell significantly, the data shows.  The Food Price Index?averaged 133.7 points, a 0.9 per cent decline from November, but was still up 23.1 per cent from the same month the year before. Only dairy posted a rise that month.  
The Cereal Price Index also decreased 0.6 per cent; for the full year, however, it reached its highest annual level since 2012, rising 27.2 per cent.  Biggest gainers were maize, up 44.1 per cent, and wheat, gaining 31.3 per cent. One of the world's other key staple foods, rice, lost 4 per cent.
The Vegetable Oil Price Index declined 3.3 percent in December, due to lower global import demand, that may be linked to concerns over the impact of rising COVID-19 cases, which have led to delays in the supply chain.  For the year as a whole, the Oil Index reached an all-time high, increasing 65.8 per cent compared with 2020.      -AFP


