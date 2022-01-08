How China keeps to strict ‘zero Covid’ strategy

BEIJING, Jan 7: The distressing case of a pregnant Chinese woman miscarrying after a strict lockdown delayed her access to medical treatment has reignited debate over the limits of China's zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19.

The country where the coronavirus was first detected in 2019 is now among the last places still hewing to "zero Covid", placing millions under quarantine even as Beijing prepares to host next month's Winter Olympics.

China has a formula it calls "dynamic zero" for curbing outbreaks: strict lockdowns and immediate mass testing. Unlike softer lockdowns elsewhere, people in China can be banned from leaving their buildings or forced to remain inside hotel rooms if they are considered high-risk contacts. The historic city of Xi'an, home to the famed Terracotta Warriors, was locked down in December, forcing its 13 million residents indoors after around 150 cases were detected.

The similarly sized city of Zhengzhou tested every resident after just 11 cases. International flights are a fraction of pre-pandemic levels with arrivals undergoing strict weeks-long quarantine. Mandatory track-and-trace apps mean close contacts are usually detected and quarantined quickly.

China's official tally since the start of the pandemic -- just over 100,000 -- is a fraction of the record one million cases logged by the US in a single day earlier this month. The official death toll has stayed under 5,000. Although cases from the chaotic initial outbreak in Wuhan in early 2020 are widely believed to have been under-reported, life since then has largely returned to normal.

"There is still no ability to stop single local cases from appearing, but we have the ability and confidence to quickly extinguish the outbreak when a local case is found," National Health Commission official Liang Wannian told reporters last month.

"Zero Covid" comes at a cost. Border areas, especially near Myanmar, have endured almost constant lockdowns and seen an exodus of businesses. Locked-down communities have complained of poor access to food, supplies and medical treatment.

Meanwhile, migrant workers have been left stranded from families for months due to onerous travel rules and restrictions. Heavy-handed enforcement has sometimes sparked outrage, such as when health workers beat a corgi to death after the owners were sent to quarantine. -AFP


















