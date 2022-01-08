Video
Saturday, 8 January, 2022
After January 6, Trump’s hold on US Republicans persists

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Jan 7: Former United States President Donald Trump's hold on the Republican Party has only tightened since he left office, despite the storm of controversy and widespread criticism he faced in the aftermath of last year's riot at the Capitol.
Part of the reason for his continued dominance, explained David Schultz, a professor of politics at Hamline University in Saint Paul, Minnesota, is that Trump remains a "charismatic" figure who appeals to the passions of Republican voters.
 "Trump has been very successful capturing people through fear, through prejudice, through emotions," Schultz told Al Jazeera. "The Republican Party is Trump now. Without Trump, I don't think there is a Republican Party."
Whether Trump's outsized influence will last is an open question. Near-term political trends are in his favour, but continuing investigations into his role in the January 6 insurrection and ongoing legal troubles related to his New York real estate business pose risks.
Trump has continued to deny he played a role in the riot, despite being impeached by the US House of Representatives for "incitement of insurrection", and to advance false claims that the outcome of the 2020 election he lost to President Joe Biden was rigged.
A mob of his supporters stormed the building after the Republican leader gave an incendiary speech near the White House during which he urged the crowd to "fight like hell" and "stop the steal". Trump has also tried to block a US House of Representatives committee investigating the events of January 6 from accessing White House documents linked to the riot, accusing the lawmakers involved in the probe of a cover-up.
While that may hurt Trump with the wider majority of Americans who believe January 6 was an attempt to subvert the 2020 election, it is helping to motivate Republican voters who buy what the ex-president is selling. "Trump has formidable support among the population," Matthew Dickinson, a professor of politics at Middlebury College in Vermont, told Al Jazeera.
"Donald Trump is the best-known Republican politician and so, whether you like him or hate him - and I frankly think most of the Republican establishment [doesn't] like him - your electoral fortunes are tied to the ability of Donald Trump to mobilise voters on your behalf." Trump is keeping open the prospect of a 2024 comeback bid for the White House and he is actively supporting Republican candidates in the upcoming midterm   elections.    -AL JAZEERA


« PreviousNext »

