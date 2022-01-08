34 detained on different charges in eight districts

A total of 34 people including a woman and an Indian citizen have been detained on different charges in separate drives in eight districts- Bandarban, Narayanganj, Khulna, Noakhali, Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Kurigram and Cox's Bazar, in four days.

BANDARBAN: Four Rohingya men have been detained along with firearms in Naikhongchhari Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The detained persons are Mohammod Nur, 32, Nazimullah, 34, Md Aman Ullah, 23, Md Khairul Amin, 19.

Acting on a tip-off, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) raided a forest under Ghumdhum Union at night and nabbed them, said RAB-15 Deputy Commander Tanvir Hasan.

Two pistols, six locally-made firearms and several bullets were also recovered from their possessions during the drive.

However, the arrested were handed over to Naikhongchhari Police Station (PS) after filing a case under the Arms Act against them, the RAB official added.

RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ: Police, in a drive, arrested a fugitive criminal in Rupganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested person is Panaullah, 32, son of Hamjat Ali, a resident of Gutiabo Village under Sadar Union in Rupganj Upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Rupganj PS BM Mehedi Hasan said Panaullah was a fugitive criminal in several cases including ICT, extortion, explosives and women and children repression prevention acts.

On information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the upazila at night and arrested him.

However, the arrested was produced before the court, the SI added.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: Police arrested eight people on charge of gambling in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are: Shariful Biswas, 25, son of Goni Biswas, Mannan Sheikh, 33, son of late Ali Sheikh, Dinesh Sarder, 28, and Samaresh Sarder, 22, sons of Upananda Sarder, Bappi Sarder, 22, son of Jahidul Sarder, Ujjal Gain, 24, son of Parimal Gain, and Md Billal Sarder, 40, son of late Aziz Sarder, residents of Rudaghara area; and Shyamapada Mandol, son of late Bhabanath Mandol of Chahera area in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Sholgatia Haderam Tala Bazar at night, and arrested them red-handed while they were gambling.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act, the arrested were sent to jail on Thursday following a court order.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dumuria PS Md Obaidur Rahman confirmed the matter.

NOAKHALI: Members of RAB, in separate drives, arrested three fraudsters from different areas in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons are: Mahmuda Akhter Akhi alias Sumaiya Akhter Bithi alias Sabina, 26, wife of Abdul Matin, a resident of Purba Ehjabalia Village; Md Ariful Islam, 30, son of late Nurul Haque of Shalla Ghataiya Village; and Mobarok Hossain alias Sohel, 27, son of Abul Kalam of Madhyam Char Uria Village in the upazila.

RAB-11 Laxmipur Camp Commander Khandaker Md Shamim Hossain said a group of fraudsters have been cheating with expatriates and blackmailing them through Imo in the upazila for long.

Md Anwar Hossain, 40, a Saudi Arabia expatriate, lodged a complaint with RAB-11 office against the accused.

Following this, a team of the elite force arrested them after conducting separate drives in different areas in the upazila at night.

The arrested confessed of their involvement in such crime during primary interrogation.

After filing of a case with Sudharam PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Wednesday morning following a court order, the RAB official added.

RAJSHAHI: Police have arrested 13 people on different charges in the city.

Of the arrestees, five had arrest warrant against them while two were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

They were arrested during several drives conducted in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning.

Several cases are pending with different police stations against the arrested persons, said police.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs from their possessions during the drives. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Mohammad Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the matter.

He said the arrested were sent to jail following the court orders.

NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR: Two snatchers have been arrested red-handed in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons are Mehedi Hasan Roni, 35, son of A Hadi, a resident of Jolaidanga Village, and Ashraful Alam, 40, son of late Shamesh Uddin of Danishnagar Village in in Pirganj Upazila of Rangpur District.

Police sources said Mehedi Hasan and Ashraful Alam grabbed one Abdul Khaleq, son of Hamed Ali of Krishnapur Village in the upazila, in front of Boro Magura Police Box on the Nawabganj-Kanchdah Road at around 8pm, and snatched Tk 10,000 in cash and a mobile phone from his possession after beating him. Hearing his scream, locals rushed in and caught the snatchers while they were trying to flee.

The snatchers were, later, handed over to police.

Nawabganj PS OC Ferdous Wahid confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: An Indian citizen has been detained along with a local weapon from the border area in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The arrested person is Anarul Sheikh, 21, son of Saiful Islam, a resident of Seuti-2 Village under Shahebganj PS in Kuchbihar District of India.

Police and local sources said Anarul Sheikh entered the country illegally with a local weapon through Gangahat Ajoatari border area under Kashipur Union at around 10pm.

Out of suspicion, locals challenged him.

At one stage, he hacked Hare Krishna, a resident of the area, with his weapon.

Later, locals caught him and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police arrested him.

After filing of two cases with Fulbari PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Tuesday noon, said Fulbari PS OC Razib Kumar Roy.

Lalmonirhat 15 BGB Kashipur Camp Company Commander Suvedar Ashraf Ali confirmed the matter.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Police, in separate drives, arrested two people along with firearm and drugs in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Monday.

Police arrested a man along with a firearm and yaba tablets from Haldiapalang Union of the upazila.

The arrested person is Alauddin, 33, son of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Pashchim Paglir Beel area in the union.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Ukhiya PS Al Amin said a team of the law enforcers arrested him from the area along with one LG gun, 2,200 yaba tablets and some local weapons.

On the other hand, police arrested another one along with drugs from Rajapalang Union in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Monday.

The arrested person is Mohammad Ali, 45, son of Ali Ahmed, a resident of Hazampara area in the union. A team of police led by SI Al Amin arrested him along with 28 bottles of foreign liquor, 80 cans of beer, 9.5 litres of local liquor and 2,200 yaba tablets.

Ukhiya PS OC Ahmed Sanzur Morshed confirmed the matter.