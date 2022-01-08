Video
BADC to export ‘diamond’ potato to Malaysia

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Rafiqul Hasan Firoz

Farmers collecting diamond-variety potato from a field in Rajshahi. photo: observer

Farmers collecting diamond-variety potato from a field in Rajshahi. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Jan 7: A move to export diamond-variety potato from the district has been taken recently.
Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) has undertaken the move. Primarily at least 1,000 metric tons (MT) of diamond potato from Tanore Upazila will be exported to Malaysia.
According to official sources, this year about 45,000 hectares of land have been targeted for potato cultivation in the district.
Now supervised by the BADC, farmers are passing busy time in farming diamond potato.
According to sources at the BADC, potatoes are being exported to several countries from Joypurhat, Rangpur, and Bogura. In the last year, potatoes were exported to some countries including Malaysia. Diamond potatoes are selling in super shops in Malaysia. This year the demand of diamond potatoes will go up in the Malaysian super shops. So, the export volume will go up.
With this target, 1,000 MT of seed potatoes were supplied from the BADC to farmers. Farmers have been trained up. They are being provided with necessary advice to ensure expected yielding. Also their potato fields are monitored round the clock by local agriculture officials.
Grower Jamilur Rahman of Tanore Upazila said, he is used to grow potato every year. This year he has launched a potato project on about 150 bighas of land. He has started it with BADC seeds. He is working hardly to ensure quality production of potatoes as he has been asked by the BADC about exporting his produce.
Deputy Director of the BADC (Seed Potato)-Rajshahi Hasan Towfiqur Rahman said, at present potatoes are being exported to at least nine countries, including Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, Saudi Arab, Kuwait, Nepal and Russia.
Usually, ganula, muzika, diamond, estoria, cardinal, rozelta and local species of potatoes are cultivated in Rajshahi region. But emphasis is given on diamond farming in Rajshahi this year. He further said, virgin soil is very suitable for potato cultivation. So, virgin soil is tested in Nachole Upazila in Chapainawabganj. This year potatoes will be exported from Nachole too.
If the export deal becomes a success, growers will be much benefitted, he maintained.


