Saturday, 8 January, 2022, 11:50 AM
Schoolboy, man murdered in Tangail, Barishal

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondents

A schoolboy and a man have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Tangail and Barishal, in two days.
NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: A schoolboy, who was beaten to injure by his paternal grandfather in Nagarpur Upazila of the district, died early Thursday.
Deceased Md Rifat Mia, 13, was the son of Md Rezaul Mia, a resident of Irta Purbapara Village under Sahabatpur Union in the upazila. He was a ninth grader at Sahabatpur High School in the area.
Police and local sources said Razzak Mia, 65, of the area, had an altercation with his son Rezaul on Wednesday afternoon over family issues.
At one stage of the altercation, Razzak Mia started beating Rezaul, his wife and son Rifat with a stick, leaving them critically injured.
Locals rescued them and rushed Rezaul and Rifat to Nagarpur Upazila Health Complex.
Later, Rifat succumbed to his injuries there at around 1am on Thursday while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Tangail Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Nagarpur Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Md Jahangir Alam confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway in this connection.
BARISHAL: A man was beaten to death by his rivals over land dispute in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Monir Mallick, 34, a resident of Raghunathpur Village in the upazila.
Three women were also injured at that time.
The injured are Iti Mallick, wife of Monir's brother Shamim Mallick, Nazma Begum, 34, and Rimi Akhter, 24.
Police and local sources said Monir Mallick and one Hashem Mallick of the area had been at loggerheads over the ownership of a piece of land for long.
As a sequel to it, a group of miscreants attacked Monir's house, and beat him up mercilessly, leaving him dead on the spot.
Three women from the house were also injured as they came forward to save Monir.
Of the injured, Iti Mallick was admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in critical condition.   
However, the deceased's brother lodged a murder case with Mirzaganj PS accusing Hashem Mallick, Kamal Mallick, Swapon Mridha, Shamsher Mallick, Omar Faruq and some other unknown persons.
Following this, police arrested one of the accused and trying to nab others.


