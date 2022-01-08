10 people jailed centring Manikganj UP elections

MANIKGANJ, Jan 7: A mobile court here on Wednesday jailed 10 people for seven days over establishing supremacy at a union parishad (UP) poll centre in Harirampur Upazila of the district.

Executive Magistrate Meher Nigar Sultana pronounced the verdict at noon.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Abdul Latif said, the election began in 13 unions of Harirampur Upazila from 8am.

However, a team of the law-enforcers from the district administration visited Kamar Ghona Government Primary School Centre in Gala Union at noon and arrested 10 people who were trying to control the centre.

