300 women get financial aid in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Jan 7: A total of 300 women in the district have been provided with financial assistance to improve their living condition through promoting income-generation activities.

Under 'Livelihoods Improvement of Urban Poor Communities Project (LIUPCP)', the grant of Tk 30 lakh was made on Wednesday by Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC).

RCC Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton distributed the monetary assistance at a function held in the Nagar Bhaban conference hall as chief guest.

The function was chaired by Chief Executive Officer of RCC Dr Sharif Uddin.

Among others, Superintend Engineer Nur Islam, LIUPCP Town Manager Abdul Kayum Mondal and Chief Community Development Officer Azizur Rahman spoke at the function.










