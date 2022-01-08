Patharghata Press Club gets new body

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, Jan 7: The 8-member new executive committee of Patharghata Press Club in the district was formed on Tuesday.

Sumon Molla, upazila correspondent of The Daily Observer and Mohona TV Channel, and ASM Jashim, upazila correspondent of Daily Naya Diganta, have been made president and general secretary respectively.

The other office bearers are: Vice-president- Kazi Raqib, Organizing Secretary- Joy Biswas, Treasurer- Imran Hossain, and Executive Members- Rafiqul Islam Kakan, Imam Hossain Nahid and SM Jashim.



