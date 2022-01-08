Children suffer from  diarrhoea for rotavirus at Nandigram



The diarrhoea-affected children receiving treatment at Nandigram Upazila Health Complex.

According to field sources, with the winter cooling increasing, the rotavirus has started affecting children in the district.

Residential Medical Officer of Nandigram Upazila Health Complex Dr. Iqbal Mahmud Liton said, after the cold severity went up, many cold-disease affected patients are coming; children are getting affected mostly.

Children's diarrhoea disease has increased because of the rotavirus, he added.

He further said, in the last nine days, 66 children were admitted to the hospital with diarrhoea.

Shafiqul Islam who came from Belghoria Village in the upazila to the hospital with his son Mahmud Hasan said, "My son was admitted to the hospital three days back. Now he has recovered almost fully."

Mother Zakia Sultana of six months old Zazim Babu, who came from Shanta Village of Kahalu Upazila, said, "My son was suffering from vomiting and loose motion for two days. He has been admitted to the hospital. He is being treated."

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Tofazzal Hossain Mandal said, diarrhoea patient is increasing with the cold going up.

He further said, guardians will have to remain cautious so that their children don't get cold affected. Children need to be kept in warm environment and they will be fed hot food and additional liquid food.







NANDIGRAM, BOGURA, Jan 7: Children are getting affected with diarrhoea in Nandigram Upazila of the district due to rotavirus. Besides, the number of sneezing, coughing and pneumonia patient is also increasing.According to field sources, with the winter cooling increasing, the rotavirus has started affecting children in the district.Residential Medical Officer of Nandigram Upazila Health Complex Dr. Iqbal Mahmud Liton said, after the cold severity went up, many cold-disease affected patients are coming; children are getting affected mostly.Children's diarrhoea disease has increased because of the rotavirus, he added.He further said, in the last nine days, 66 children were admitted to the hospital with diarrhoea.Shafiqul Islam who came from Belghoria Village in the upazila to the hospital with his son Mahmud Hasan said, "My son was admitted to the hospital three days back. Now he has recovered almost fully."Mother Zakia Sultana of six months old Zazim Babu, who came from Shanta Village of Kahalu Upazila, said, "My son was suffering from vomiting and loose motion for two days. He has been admitted to the hospital. He is being treated."Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Tofazzal Hossain Mandal said, diarrhoea patient is increasing with the cold going up.He further said, guardians will have to remain cautious so that their children don't get cold affected. Children need to be kept in warm environment and they will be fed hot food and additional liquid food.