Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 January, 2022, 11:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Children suffer from  diarrhoea for rotavirus at Nandigram

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Our Correspondent

The diarrhoea-affected children receiving treatment at Nandigram Upazila Health Complex.

The diarrhoea-affected children receiving treatment at Nandigram Upazila Health Complex.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA, Jan 7: Children are getting affected with diarrhoea in Nandigram Upazila of the district due to rotavirus. Besides, the number of sneezing, coughing and pneumonia patient is also increasing.
According to field sources, with the winter cooling increasing, the rotavirus has started affecting children in the district.  
Residential Medical Officer of Nandigram Upazila Health Complex Dr. Iqbal Mahmud Liton said, after the cold severity went up, many cold-disease affected patients are coming; children are getting affected mostly.
Children's diarrhoea disease has increased because of the rotavirus, he added.
He further said, in the last nine days, 66 children were admitted to the hospital with diarrhoea.
Shafiqul Islam who came from Belghoria Village in the upazila to the hospital with his son Mahmud Hasan said, "My son was admitted to the hospital three days back. Now he has recovered almost fully."
Mother Zakia Sultana of six months old Zazim Babu, who came from Shanta Village of Kahalu Upazila, said, "My son was suffering from vomiting and loose motion for two days. He has been admitted to the hospital. He is being treated."
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Tofazzal Hossain Mandal said, diarrhoea patient is increasing with the cold going up.
He further said, guardians will have to remain cautious so that their children don't get cold affected. Children need to be kept in warm environment and they will be fed hot food and additional liquid food.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
34 detained on different charges in eight districts
BADC to export ‘diamond’ potato to Malaysia
Schoolboy, man murdered in Tangail, Barishal
10 people jailed centring Manikganj UP elections
300 women get financial aid in Rajshahi
Patharghata Press Club gets new body
One more dies of corona at RMCH
Children suffer from  diarrhoea for rotavirus at Nandigram


Latest News
Less is more when it comes to rice prices in Bangladesh
CDC: COVID may up risk of diabetes in children
Robbery at trader's house; valuables worth Tk 35 lakh looted
Djokovic faces third day in Australian detention
Philippines' Duterte threatens unvaccinated people with arrest
2 pedestrians killed in Gulistan road accident
Tigers now eying historic series victory in New Zealand
Fire at Kaptan Bazar, one killed
Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award
India makes quarantine mandatory for overseas travellers
Most Read News
60 held in anti-drug drives in city
Bangladesh records 1,146 Covid cases
10 bodies found in SUV outside Mexican town hall
India makes quarantine mandatory for overseas travellers
Suarez ends goal drought as Atletico sail into cup last 16
KUET reopens on Sunday
18 Kazakh security officers dead, over 700 injured
1200 cold-hit people get warm clothes in Bogura
Woman, daughter among 3 killed as pickup hits CNG
Global Covid cases near 300 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft