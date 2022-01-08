Mother, son killed in Pabna road mishap

PABNA, Jan 7: An elderly woman and her son were killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Mumtaz Begum, 70, and her son Mahtab Uddin, 35.

They were residents of Islamgati Village in the upazila.

Citing locals, police said Mumtaz fell from his son's motorcycle in Dashuria Kalikapur intersection area on the Ishwardi-Pabna Road at around 3pm. Later, a truck ran over her, leaving her dead on the spot and her son severely injured.

Injured Mahtab was admitted to Pabna General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injures at around 5pm.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Officer-in-Charge of Paksey Highway Police Station Mohammad Rezaul Basher confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

















