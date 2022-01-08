Video
Mustard growers expect bumper yield at Kalai

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Our Correspondent

Some villagers of Kurushaferusha in Fulbari Upazila getting relieved of cold by igniting straw fires. photo: observer

Some villagers of Kurushaferusha in Fulbari Upazila getting relieved of cold by igniting straw fires. photo: observer

KALAI, JOYPURHAT, Jan 7: Mustard growers in Kalai Upazila of the district are dreaming of bumper yield.
Their dream of bumper yielding is very likely if there is no natural disaster. In a favourable weather, about 475 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under mustard cultivation in the upazila. Both sprouting and growth have been good. Growers are carrying out their rearing works busily.  
According to upazila agriculture office sources, this Rabi season Kalai Municipality, Matrai Union, Udaypur, Punot, Jindapur and Ahmedabad have been brought under mustard farming. BARI Mustard-14 has been farmed in 330 ha, BARI-15 in 75 ha, BARI-17 in 55 ha, BINA-4 in five ha, and BINA-9 in 10 ha.
A visit found flying bees in the bloomed mustard fields and birds eating harmful insects.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, growers said this year's farming cost has been less compared to last year's. For fair market prices, farmers are shifting to mustard cultivation in the upazila.
Farmer Md Mosaraf of Matrai Union said, "I have farmed BARI-14 in 40 decimals of land this season. I am expecting bumper production."
Farmer Abdur Razzak of the same village said, at present the market price of mustard is going fair; lifting of new mustard will begin in the end of Magh, Bengali month. I expect good price, he added.
Kalai Upazila Agriculture Officer Neelima Jahan said, bumper production of mustard is likely as good weather and resilient rearing have helped in good yield and growth. Mustard faming has exceeded target in the region, he added.


