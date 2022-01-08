10 get bullet wounds in Satkhira post-polls violence

SATKHIRA, Jan 7: At least 20 people have been injured, 10 by bullets, when a defeated chairman candidate of a union parishad (UP) attacked supporters of the elected one in Ashashuni Upazila of the district.

The incident took place in Gadaipur Village under Khajra Union on Thursday morning.

The injured are now undergoing treatment at Satkhira General Hospital and Ashashuni Upazila Health Complex.

The UP election was held on Wednesday where Shah Newaz Dalim was unofficially elected defeating his nearest contender Wahidul Haque.

Newly-elect chairman Shah Newaz alleged that he along with his followers was going to Gadaipur. On the way, Wahidul opened fire and threw brickbats at them from the rooftop of his house.

At least 20 people received injuries during the attack.

Denying the allegation, defeated candidate Wahidul said the rivals attacked his house in several phases since Wednesday night.

He opened fire from his licensed pistol in self-defence as they tried to enter his house this morning, he added.





















