Rail communication at Parbatipur disrupted

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, Jan 7: An express train hit a sand-laden truck at a rail crossing in Parbatipur Upazila of the district at early hours on Wednesday.

Following the accident, the rail communication on the Parbatipur-Panchagarh Route was suspended.

The driver of the train was injured critically and was admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Local sources said, five bogies of 'Dolonchapa Express' veered off the track at around 4am after hitting the truck.

"A relief train from Parbatipur is conducting the salvage operation", said Dinajpur Railway Station Super Ziaur Rahman.













