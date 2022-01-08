Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 January, 2022, 11:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Rail communication at Parbatipur disrupted

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148
Our Correspondent

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, Jan 7: An express train hit a sand-laden truck at a rail crossing in Parbatipur Upazila of the district at early hours on Wednesday.
Following the accident, the rail communication on the Parbatipur-Panchagarh Route was suspended.
The driver of the train was injured critically and was admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.
Local sources said, five bogies of 'Dolonchapa Express' veered off the track at around 4am after hitting the truck.
"A relief train from Parbatipur is conducting the salvage operation", said Dinajpur Railway Station Super Ziaur Rahman.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
34 detained on different charges in eight districts
BADC to export ‘diamond’ potato to Malaysia
Schoolboy, man murdered in Tangail, Barishal
10 people jailed centring Manikganj UP elections
300 women get financial aid in Rajshahi
Patharghata Press Club gets new body
One more dies of corona at RMCH
Children suffer from  diarrhoea for rotavirus at Nandigram


Latest News
Less is more when it comes to rice prices in Bangladesh
CDC: COVID may up risk of diabetes in children
Robbery at trader's house; valuables worth Tk 35 lakh looted
Djokovic faces third day in Australian detention
Philippines' Duterte threatens unvaccinated people with arrest
2 pedestrians killed in Gulistan road accident
Tigers now eying historic series victory in New Zealand
Fire at Kaptan Bazar, one killed
Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award
India makes quarantine mandatory for overseas travellers
Most Read News
60 held in anti-drug drives in city
Bangladesh records 1,146 Covid cases
10 bodies found in SUV outside Mexican town hall
India makes quarantine mandatory for overseas travellers
Suarez ends goal drought as Atletico sail into cup last 16
KUET reopens on Sunday
18 Kazakh security officers dead, over 700 injured
1200 cold-hit people get warm clothes in Bogura
Woman, daughter among 3 killed as pickup hits CNG
Global Covid cases near 300 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft