Blankets distributed among cold-hit people in two dists

Blankets were distributed among 1,500 cold-hit destitute people in two districts- Bhola and Kishoreganj, on Friday.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Blankets were distributed among 500 cold-hit people in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Daulatkhan Mohila College arranged the distribution programme with financial aid from its founder Amirul Islam on the college premises in the upazila town.

Daulatkhan Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tarek Hawladar, the college principal Md Jabir Hossain and other teachers were present at the programme.

KISHOREGANJ: Kishoreganj Sonali Bank Limited distributed blankets among 1,000 cold-hit poor people in the district on Friday.

Sonali Bank Limited organized the distribution programme.

Sonali Bank Limited Director Dr Dowlatunnahar Khanam was present as chief guest while Kishoreganj Region Deputy General Manger of the bank Md Jahangir Alam Siddique presided over the programme.

All branch managers and officers of the bank in the district were present during the distribution.











