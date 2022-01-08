Video
Two found dead in two districts

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173
Our Correspondents

Two people have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Naogaon, on Thursday.
NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a man from a ditch in the district town on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Nazrul Islam Polash, 39, son of Nurul Islam, a resident of Purba Rajurgaon Village under Sundalpur Union in Kabirhat Upazila of the district.
Police and the deceased's family sources said Polash admitted to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital in the district as he fell sick on Tuesday.
His wife went to buy medicine on Wednesday evening. But she did not find her husband while returned. Polash had been missing since then.
Later, locals spotted his body at a ditch adjacent to the hospital on Thursday and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sudharam Police Station (PS) Md Shahed Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.
However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.  
MANDA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man from a tree in Manda Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased was identified as Dip Kumar Mohanta, 25, son of Topon Mohanta, a resident of Sultanpur area under Sadar Upazila in the district. He was a furniture worker by profession.
Police and the deceased's family sources said Dip went out of the house at around 2pm on Wednesday for a furniture shop at Kanthaltali Bazar.
He had been missing since then.
Later, locals spotted his body hanging from a tree in Khudiadanga Village under Proshadpur Union in the upazila on Thursday noon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Manda PS OC Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter and filing of a case is underway in this connection.


