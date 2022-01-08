Rebel AL candidates dominate 96 UP polls in nine districts

Election to 96 union parishads (UPs) of nine districts- Rajshahi, Pirojpur, Joypurhat, Noakhali, Sunamganj, Natore, Moulvibazar, Chandpur and Dinajpur, was held on Wednesday.

A remarkable number of Awami League (AL) rebel chairman candidates and independent aspirants have won the fifth phase of the UP polls.

RAJSHAHI: AL candidates have won six UP polls while rebel and independent candidates 12 in Bagmara, Durgapur and Puthia upazilas of the district.

The election of 19 UPs in three upazilas was held on Wednesday from 8am till 4pm without any break.

Of the 19 UPs, the result of Baneshwar UP polls under Puthia Upazila was not announced yet.

Among the rest, 16 UPs are in Bagmara and two in Durgapur upazilas.

The elected AL-backed chairmen are: Golam Sarwar Abul of Nardash, Moqbul Hossain Mridha of Sreepur, Lutfar Rahman of Basupara, Alamgir Sarker of Goalkandi, and Azaharul Haque of Sonadanga UPs in Bagmara Upazila; and Jahangir Alam Samrat of Maria Union in Durgapur Upazila.

The elected AL-rebel candidates are: Bikash Chandra Bhoumik of Dwippur, Mozammel Haque of Kachari Koalipara, Rezaul Haque of Maria, Rafiqul Islam of Jhikra, Anwar Hossain of Hamirkutsa, and Majedur Rahman Sohag of Jogipara UPs in Bagmara Upazila; and Bodiuzzaman Bodi of Belpukur UP in Puthia Upazila of the district.

Five elected BNP-backed independent candidates are: Habibur Rahman of Gobindapara, Mahmudur Rahman Milon of Borobihanali, DM Shafi of Auchpara, Mosharaf Hossain of Shuvodanga, and Advocate Moniruzzaman Ronju of Gonipur UPs in Bagmara Upazila.

The returning officers announced the results at night.

Bagmara Upazila Election Officer Golam Mostafa said that the fifth phase of UP polls has been completed in 16 unions in Bagmara without any untoward incident.

People casted their votes at a total of 153 polling stations in 16 unions of Bagmara Upazila this time, the election officer added.

PIROJPUR: The UP election of five UPs was held in Bhandaria Upazila of the district.

AL-backed candidates have won three UP polls while AL rebel and independent aspirants two in the upazila.

The elected AL-backed chairmen are: Harun-or-Rashid Talukdar of Dhanishapa, Fazlul Haque Rahat of Daulkhali, and Rafiqul Islam Ripon Jamader of Tikikata UPs.

The elected independent candidate is Abul Hye Hawlader of Ikry UP.

The elected AL rebel candidate is Nasir Hossain Hawlader of Boro Machua UP in the upazila.

Upazila Returning Officer Md Mostafa Kamal confirmed the matter.

JOYPURHAT: The election of five UPs in Panchbibi Upazila of the district was held on Wednesday from 8am till 4pm without any break.

According to Panchbibi Upazila Election Office sources, rebel candidates of AL have won four UP polls while AL-backed candidate one.

The upazila returning officer announced the result at around 11:30pm.

The elected only AL-backed chairman is SM Rabiul Alam Chowdhury of Mohammadpur Union.

The elected AL-rebel candidates are: Abu Saleh Mohammad Shamsul Arefin of Atapur Union, Mamunur Rashid Milton of Aimarasulpur, Anwarul Islam Chowdhury of Dharanji, and Nazmul Haque of Bagjana UPs.

NOAKHALI: AL-backed candidates have won 12 UP polls, out of 19, while rebel candidates four and independent aspirants three in Sonaimuri, Chatkhil and Begumganj upazilas of the district.

The elected AL-backed chairmen are: Shawkat Akbar Polash of Joyag, Harun-ar-Rashid of Nadna, Md Kabir Hossain of Nateshwar, Md Miran-ar-Rashid of Bajra, Md Alamgir Hossain of Sonapur, Nurul Amin Shakil of Deoti, Md Akhter Hossain Dulu of Ambannagar, and Shamsul Alam of Bargaon UPs in Sonaimuri Upazila; and Bahar Alam Munshi of Parkot, Syed Mahmud Hossain Tarun of Panchgaon, and SM Baki Billah of Hatpukuria Ghatlabag UPs in Chatkhil Upazila of the district.

The elected AL-rebel candidates are: Khalilur Rahman Selim of Amishapara UP in Sonaimuri Upazila; and Harun-ar-Rashid of Ramnarayanpur, Md Solaiman Sheikh of Badalkot, and Mehedi Hasan Bahalul of Mohammadpur UPs in Chatkhil Upazila of the district.

The elected independent candidates are: Mohammad Hanif Molla of Chashirhat in Sonaimuri; Abdullah Khokon of Shahapur; and Shamsul Alam Lavlu of Jirtali UP in Begumganj Upazila of the district.

District Election Officer Mohammad Rabiul Alam confirmed the matter.

DERAI, SUNAMGANJ: The election of four UPs was held in Derai Upazila of the district.

The election began at 8am and continued till 4pm without any break.

AL-backed candidate won only one UP polls while AL-rebel two and independent candidate one.

The elected AL-backed chairman is Abdus Sattar of Shalla UP.

The elected AL-rebel candidates are: Bishwajit Chowdhury alias Nantu of Bahara and Subal Chandra Das of Habibpur UPs in the upazila.

The elected independent candidate is Abdullah Al Noman of Atgaon UP.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: Two AL-backed candidates have won four UP polls, out of six, while rebel and independent candidates four in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district.

The election of six UPs in the upazila was held on Wednesday from 8am to 4pm without any break.

The elected AL-backed chairmen are: Monirul Islam Dolon of Khubji and Abdul Matin Master of Dharabarisha UPs in the upazila.

The elected AL-rebel and independents are: Aiyub Ali of Nazirpur, Mizanur Rahman Suja of Biaghat, Md Abdul Bari of Mashinda and Mahbubur Rahman of Chapila UPs in the upazila.

Upazila Election Officer Md Ferdous Alam informally announced the result at around 9pm.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: The fifth phase election of nine UPs was held in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.

AL-backed candidates have won four UP polls while rebel and independent candidates five.

The elected AL-backed chairmen are: Iftekhar Ahmed Badrul of Rahimpur, Abdul Hannan of Kamalganj Sadar, Asid Ali of Madhabpur and Suleman Mia of Islampur UPs in the upazila.

The elected AL-rebel and indepent candidates are: Oli Ahmed Khan of Patanushar, Nahid Ahmed Tarafdar of Munshibazar, Juwel Ahmed of Shamshernagar, Niaz Murshed Raju of Alinagar, and Abdal Hossain of Adampur UPs in the upazila.

The result was announced at Kamalganj Upazila Parishad auditorium at around 10:30pm.

CHANDPUR: AL-backed candidates have won nine UP polls in the district, out of 29, while rebel candidates 13 and independent aspirants seven.

The election of 29 UPs in Haimchar and Faridganj upazilas of the district was held on Wednesday from 8am to 4pm without any break.

The elected AL-backed chairmen are: Md Atiqur Rahman Patwary of Ali Uttar, Julfiqar Ali Julhas Sarker of Haimchar, Md Alauddin Bhuiyan of Gobindapur Dakshin, Mahmudul Hasan Miraz of Char Dukhu Mia Purba and Md Sharif Hossain Khan of Rupsha Dakshin UPs.

The elected AL-rebel and independent candidates are: Saud Al Naser of Nilkamal, Sarder Abdul Jalil of Algi Dakshin, Md Jashim Uddin Miazi Swapon of Balithura Pashchim, Md Harun-ar-Rashid of Balithura Purba, Md Belayet Hossain of No. 3 Subidpur Purba, Md Mohsin Hossain of No. 4 Subidpur, Md Shahjahan Patwari of Gupti Purba, Md Bulbul Ahmed of Gupti Pashchim, Abu Taher of Paikpara, Sheikh Md Shah Alam of Gobindapur Uttar, Shahjahan Master of Char Dukhu Mia Pashchim, Kausar-ul-Alam Kamrul of Rupsha Uttar UPs.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: AL-backed candidates won six UP polls, out of eight, while rebel two in Parbatipur Upazila of the district.

The election of eight UPs was held on Wednesday from 8am to 4pm without any break.

The elected AL-backed chairmen are: Nur Mohammad of Belaichandi, Wadud Ali Shah of Monmathpur, Alhaj Mojibar Rahman Sarker of Chandipur, Anisuzzaman Sarker of Habra, Rezwanul Haque of Hamidpur, and Mozahedul Islam Sohag of Harirampur UPs in the upazila.

The elected AL-rebel candidates are: Md Matiar Rahman of Mostafapur and Nazrul Islam of Mominpur UPs in the upazila.

The results of the elections were announced at night.













