Cold wave vitiating life at Fulbari



Some villagers of Kurushaferusha in Fulbari Upazila getting relieved of cold by igniting straw fires. photo: observer

According to field sources, the shivering cooling has been prevailing in the upazila for the last four days. Dew is dropping like rain from morning to late night. Though the sun remains visible for some time from noon to afternoon, the shine is not felt so hot.

Low-income people have got into disarray. Because of the thick fog, vehicles are running with headlights on. Old men and children are also suffering seriously. They are becoming affected by cold diseases including fever, sneezing, and coughing. Due to lack of warm clothes people are experiencing biting cold for the whole night.

If not very urgent, people are not going out. Local haats and bazaars are becoming empty early.

A visit on Wednesday to different areas found people getting relieved of cold by igniting straw fires. The cattle is also experiencing the same suffering.

According to Fulbari Upazila Hospital sources, patients affected with cold-related diseases are being admitted to the hospital increasingly. Most of them are children and old men.

Van driver Abdur Sattar of Nawdanga Village at Nawdanga Union said, plying on road amid thick fog has been difficult. "We have been carrying goods somehow for two/three days," he added.

Agriculture Labourers Saidul Islam and Montu Chandra Barman of Kurushaferusha Village at the same union said, their going to work is selayed by one and a half hour due to the foggy situation.

Officer-in-Charge of Rajarhat Agriculture Meteorological (Met) Office Subal Chandra Sarkar said, lowest 9.8 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in the district at 9 am.

The cold wave will continue for few more days, he added.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Sabuj Kumar Gupta said, already 5,915 blankets have been distributed among cold-hit poor people in six unions through respective chairmen. The blanket distribution continues every day, he maintained.









FULBRI, KURIGRAM, Jan 7: Public suffering is mounting up in Fulbari Upazila of the district amid thick and bone-chilling cold.According to field sources, the shivering cooling has been prevailing in the upazila for the last four days. Dew is dropping like rain from morning to late night. Though the sun remains visible for some time from noon to afternoon, the shine is not felt so hot.Low-income people have got into disarray. Because of the thick fog, vehicles are running with headlights on. Old men and children are also suffering seriously. They are becoming affected by cold diseases including fever, sneezing, and coughing. Due to lack of warm clothes people are experiencing biting cold for the whole night.If not very urgent, people are not going out. Local haats and bazaars are becoming empty early.A visit on Wednesday to different areas found people getting relieved of cold by igniting straw fires. The cattle is also experiencing the same suffering.According to Fulbari Upazila Hospital sources, patients affected with cold-related diseases are being admitted to the hospital increasingly. Most of them are children and old men.Van driver Abdur Sattar of Nawdanga Village at Nawdanga Union said, plying on road amid thick fog has been difficult. "We have been carrying goods somehow for two/three days," he added.Agriculture Labourers Saidul Islam and Montu Chandra Barman of Kurushaferusha Village at the same union said, their going to work is selayed by one and a half hour due to the foggy situation.Officer-in-Charge of Rajarhat Agriculture Meteorological (Met) Office Subal Chandra Sarkar said, lowest 9.8 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in the district at 9 am.The cold wave will continue for few more days, he added.Upazila Project Implementation Officer Sabuj Kumar Gupta said, already 5,915 blankets have been distributed among cold-hit poor people in six unions through respective chairmen. The blanket distribution continues every day, he maintained.