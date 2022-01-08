Omicron and mask







Based on the results of a recent study, researchers have once again shown how effective a mask is in preventing covid infections. Experts have already said that N95 mask is the most useful to prevent covid. If a person with covid is not wearing a mask, the N95 mask in front of him can protect a healthy person for about two and a half hours. And if both the patient and a normal person are wearing a mask, it takes about 25 hours for the infection to spread from a covid patient to a healthy person.

But N95 masks are difficult to wear for a long time, so there is a tendency among ordinary people to wear ordinary cloth masks. But researchers are repeatedly warning about this.



According to them, this mask is not very effective in preventing Omicron. Research has shown that if such a one-layered cloth mask is worn in front of a covid infected person, the healthy person can become infected with covid in just 20 minutes. If both the patient and the healthy person are wearing this mask, it takes only 28 minutes for the infection to spread.



Researchers say that wearing a surgical mask is more effective than wearing a cloth mask. Research clearly shows that it takes only 15 minutes for an infection to spread from a patient to a healthy person without the prevention of any kind of mask.



Ashikujaman Syed

