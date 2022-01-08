Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 January, 2022, 11:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Omicron and mask

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211

Dear Sir,

Based on the results of a recent study, researchers have once again shown how effective a mask is in preventing covid infections. Experts have already said that N95 mask is the most useful to prevent covid. If a person with covid is not wearing a mask, the N95 mask in front of him can protect a healthy person for about two and a half hours. And if both the patient and a normal person are wearing a mask, it takes about 25 hours for the infection to spread from a covid patient to a healthy person.
But N95 masks are difficult to wear for a long time, so there is a tendency among ordinary people to wear ordinary cloth masks. But researchers are repeatedly warning about this.

According to them, this mask is not very effective in preventing Omicron. Research has shown that if such a one-layered cloth mask is worn in front of a covid infected person, the healthy person can become infected with covid in just 20 minutes. If both the patient and the healthy person are wearing this mask, it takes only 28 minutes for the infection to spread.

Researchers say that wearing a surgical mask is more effective than wearing a cloth mask.  Research clearly shows that it takes only 15 minutes for an infection to spread from a patient to a healthy person without the prevention of any kind of mask.

Ashikujaman Syed
[email protected]



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Omicron and mask
Omicron makes the case for universal free vaccinations
Relevance of God in development model
Bangabandhu’s undying spirit and our freedom
Violence against women and hotline 999
Turning regional connectivity meaningful
Human organ trafficking
Time for UK to lead West in pledging ‘no first use’ of nukes


Latest News
Less is more when it comes to rice prices in Bangladesh
CDC: COVID may up risk of diabetes in children
Robbery at trader's house; valuables worth Tk 35 lakh looted
Djokovic faces third day in Australian detention
Philippines' Duterte threatens unvaccinated people with arrest
2 pedestrians killed in Gulistan road accident
Tigers now eying historic series victory in New Zealand
Fire at Kaptan Bazar, one killed
Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award
India makes quarantine mandatory for overseas travellers
Most Read News
60 held in anti-drug drives in city
Bangladesh records 1,146 Covid cases
10 bodies found in SUV outside Mexican town hall
India makes quarantine mandatory for overseas travellers
Suarez ends goal drought as Atletico sail into cup last 16
KUET reopens on Sunday
18 Kazakh security officers dead, over 700 injured
1200 cold-hit people get warm clothes in Bogura
Woman, daughter among 3 killed as pickup hits CNG
Global Covid cases near 300 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft