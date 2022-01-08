Relevance of God in development model

Development is a paradigm of mixed aspirations. Among the aspirations are the goals of economic factors as there are also social and cultural dynamics. They are altogether molded in the crucible of the interdependent methodological worldview. In this vast spectrum of potentiality there remains the embedded niche of God's monotheistic oneness as the embodiment of morality and ethics that the development paradigm must imbue.



That is provided, like all other human and planetary instruments of credibility, God's monotheistic law is properly understood and utilized for the planetary wellbeing in the order of sustainability. The question thus abounds: Is there possibility for mankind and the planetary scheme and order, to discover purposeful meaning in the intermingling of God's monotheistic law in the spectrum of development taken as a transdisciplinary holism for planetary wellbeing?



Robert Heilbroner raised a similar question concerning his dread of environmental degradation: Is there hope for man?



What is that most incredible power in God's monotheistic law that can play its reformative role in a troubled world of unequal and depriving development that has reigned? To answer this question in order to present the potentiality of God's monotheistic law in the development model, we need to understand the purposeful meaning of the divine law in development as a transdisciplinary holistic worldview aimed at planetary wellbeing by the episteme of unity of knowledge.



In this sense, we also establish account of what is meant by planetary wellbeing -- wellbeing for all -- by which the common future can be harnessed. Let us examine this possibility with God as the One and whose monotheistic law is expressed in terms of unity of being and becoming of everything.



The only and most central indelible purpose of the monotheistic law in the holistic development worldview is to find its meaning in the universal law of oneness. Besides, the meaning of monotheistic oneness is presented in the form of the divine law that translates into the meaning of participated unity in reality of the inter-dependent world-system in all its details and generality.



This comprises an approach in paradigmatic abstraction and application in all forms and in continuum of the historical learning process towards earning epistemic gains in unity of knowledge and systems of the multidimensional order. This potentiality of God's monotheistic law is the unique contribution that this makes as oneness explained by the wider scope of development valuation.



Let us address some specific development problems that the world is experiencing in its recent times, and examine how the upholding of the monotheistic law can be realized in respect of the epistemic law of unity of knowledge by sustaining wellbeing. Wellbeing is the objective criterion of development. Amartya Sen has dwelled abundantly on this topic. Wellbeing is to be understood in terms of its organically interdependent perspective of global unity of being and the constructive transformation possibility that is embedded in ethics and morality of development as social inclusiveness.



The episode of Covid-19 has proved that, the mere subservience to scientific feats of science, as by medicine in vaccination, has failed to arrest the competing problems of economic insecurity, incidence of poverty, deprivation of employment and education, and viral outbreak. Contrarily, what is required is focusing on wellbeing as the measure of interdependent coexistence of the goals of medical dispensing, economic and social security taken together as participative complements. Such a goal can be achieved by resorting to restructuring the socio-economic system around the dynamic basic-needs orientation. In this way, the rural sector would complement progressively with the urban change. With such progress the life-sustaining possibilities are garnered. These reinforcing possibilities comprise the life-fulfilment model of wellbeing by participative adaptability of diverse factors. Today the developing economies particularly are periled in their herding behavior for industrialization and economic growth at the abeyance of wellbeing goals, such as poverty alleviation by the multidimensional approach and grassroots advancement, empowerment and entitlement. These attributes wouldengender grassroots participation in the development process.



Another current noteworthy example is of climate change. The summits on climate change that were held in Glasgow COP26 and Paris COP25 in 2021 and 2019, respectively, have simply promoted a concerted global financing hope and certain ways of halting the level of emission in both the developed and developing countries.



But the summits failed to establish a viable consensus between developed and developing countries and within them. Mr Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary General pointed out the failed nature of the COP26 summit.



Indigenous People Organizations represented by Kera Sherwood O'Regan expressed dismay in COP26 for leaving out the human rights issues of indigenous people globally. Sir David King, British representative, expressed dismay at the reluctance of the United States of America to lead in the climate change project. Many other representatives were equally subdued in optimism.



The results of the summits thereby showed a built-in institutional contest between emission restraint and industrialization, even though a global resource commitment was hoped for. The competing trade-off is therefore, evident in this situation of global resource allocation on the issue of climate change and industrialization.



Consequently, the ethical overarching view of a complementary approach to socio-economic development failed. The prospect of attaining sustainability, defined as the continuum of wellbeing and described by the overarching complementary process of learning in unity of being, has failed.



In the above examples and more, we find that, the law and practice of participative and complementary socio-economic development by sustainability of the wellbeing objective goal has remained unknown. The replacement of the monotheistic law of unity of knowledge and potentiality by dispelling the differentiated model of socio-economic development remains the global need.



Such a morally inclusive model of socio-economic development, wherein the consciousness of self and other is outstanding, is a phenomenon of God-centered methodological worldview in abstraction and application. The emanating model of moral inclusiveness bears high levels of analytical sophistication.



Contrarily, the same monotheistic attributes are not to be found in any other paradigm of development despite the anthropogenic luster of specialization; yet no participative holism as of the holistic order. The world must therefore, embody the God-centered outlook of the monotheistic law in the sustainable development goal.



This was indeed a glimmer but failed in the Earth Summit of Rio de Janeiro. It has been voiced by many today, as in the case of a host of papers that appeared in the Journal of Religion and Health (Dec. 2020; 59(6):2671-2677).

Professor Dr. Masudul Alam Choudhury

Ph.D. (Tor), M.A. (Tor), M.Phil. (Islamabad), M.Sc. (Islamabad)

International Chair

Postgraduate Program in Islamic Economics & Finance

Faculty of Economics, Trisakti University

Jakarta, Indonesia

















