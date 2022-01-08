Turning regional connectivity meaningful



M S Siddiqui



Bangladesh used to import cotton from Central Asia and Pakistan also. But, Bangladesh has no direct connectivity, shipping lines with these states travel through Malacca strait for import and export from China. Therefore, cotton import from Western China and Central Asia is very expensive for Bangladesh. On the other hand, Bangladesh exports medicines, apparels, frozen foods, Halal foods, potatoes to different countries.



Bangladesh wants to export mangoes, potatoes and others to Russia and import fertilizer from Russia. But the transportation cost by air amongst these states is very high.



There is no shipping line connection between Bangladesh and Pakistan. Bangladesh gradually connecting having direct sea connectivity with India, Sri Lanka and Thailand and may initiate discussion with Pakistan for direct shipping line between their ports. Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka all are the members of Chinese BRI.



BRI includes BCIM (Bangladesh, China, India and Myanmar) and Pakistan. China and Pakistan is member of China- Pakistan economic corridor (CPEC). If Bangladesh's ports such as Chittagong (Chattogram), Payra, Mangla ports can be connected with Pakistan's Gwadar port, Karachi port or Port Qassim via Sri Lankan Colombo or Hambantota port, both Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistanand CIS counties would benefit.



Bangladesh can utilize the facilities of Gwadar port. The port creates some sort of possibilities and potentials for entire South Asia, South East Asia, Central Asia, Western Asia, Eurasia, East Asia and Middle East. It has very strategic significance. China and Pakistan are working together to establish Gwadar port into a regional hub. Therefore, Bangladesh should use the port to reach these countries for ensuring its own business interest.



The whole South East Asia, South Asia, Central Asia and West Asia would benefit. There is a strong possibility of ASEAN and SAARC free trade zones. India has already FTA with some ASEAN countries and may not take interest but other SAARC countries should promote SAARC-ASEAN FTA. With this inter block free trade, the dependence of Bangladesh on India and China will be decreased.



Sri Lankans are more visionary. It's Colombo Port in the west coast is poised to hasten a reset in regional maritime trade capabilities. To the East, its Hambantota Port, Airport and Free Trade Zone (FTZ) are beginning to attract clients looking at servicing East Asia and towards ASEAN, China, and ultimately have plan to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).



The major part of global market will be open to Sri Lanka. The Hambantota Port is a 'hot cake' in international politics and media. Sri Lanka decided to lease the port and China bid the highest money and leased to China for 99 years and gained benefits from full utilization of its services.



Sri Lanka is ahead of Bangladesh in free trade negotiation and has an FTA with Pakistan and is negotiating one at present with China. It also has an FTA with Singapore.



However, given the developing maritime connectivity Sri Lanka would also gain by entering discussions with Iran (Central Asia access), Russia (Eurasian Economic Union access), Mauritius (access to the African Continental Free Trade Agreement) and consider how it could leverage itself into the CPTPP countries in East Asia and AsiaPac as a longer-term aim.



The Pakistan connectivity is certainly growing. Pakistan's connectivity with Sri Lanka, its existing use of Karachi Port and the additional Central Asian options that Gwadar provides.Pakistan and to some extent Iran are conduits for opening new trade corridors for Sri Lankan made products.



There is no bar for Bangladesh to join the group. Pakistan is the only South Asian country that is showing its full-scale strategic significance now. Its foreign policy has shifted towards geo-economics from geo strategy.



Pakistan is allocating land to Uzbekistan for warehousing and export services, and that the same facility can also be provided to Bangladesh. CIS countries are rapidly developing Central Asia nation sand although landlocked, can access other regional markets that open these up for Bangladesh made products. Bangladesh may enjoy benefits of these warehouses.



At present, Pakistan is the only South Asian country showing its full-scale strategic significance to the region at this moment. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Port have added huge extra regional value in this regard in terms of infrastructure and capacity.



It is pertinent to understand that Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka are all active participants in China's Belt and Road Initiative. Sri Lanka's Hambantota and Colombo Ports are considered as epicenters of China's BRI in South Asia. Sri Lankan ports can be used a regional maritime hub between South Asia, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East, and East Africa. That in turn gives two additional important connectivity routes: via the International North-South Transportation Corridor (INSTC) from Pakistan's Gwadar or Iran's Chabahar Port through to Central Asia, the Caucasus, Turkey, the Eastern EU and Russia. Then of course the Suez Canal route through to the Mediterranean.



Maritime connectivity is key. Bangladesh is hesitant for a full-fledged deep seaport like Hambantola (Sri Lakan) and Gardar (Pakistan) but compensate to some extend with connectivity of Bangladesh's Chittagong, Payra, Mongla ports can be connected with Pakistan's Gwadar ports including Karachi, Port Qasim and Keti Bandar via Sri Lanka's Colombo and Hambantota Ports to create a trilateral access and distribution hub.



Bangladesh may take note that regional connectivity means exploring all possibilities of connecting it's surrounding countries in order to import of raw materials and export of finished products to reduce dependence on China and India. This connectivity includes road, sea and air. Bangladesh also joined the Belt and Road Initiative in 2017. It should focus on utilizing the service of Gardar port and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).





Bangladesh is sacrificing economic benefit for political agenda but all the regional countries use the political relationship for economic benefits. Bangladesh may promote to connect the BCIM and CPEC in order to grab maximum benefits of connectivity.



All the regional countries already singed FTA and joint many regional FTA and Bangladesh should rush to sign FTA and join transnational and regional comprehensive economic and free trade agreements. Bangladesh must look around to other side of the boundary for connectivity not only seven sisters of India, Nepal and Bhutan.



M S Siddiqui, Legal Economist

[email protected]



















