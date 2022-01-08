Video
latest
Home Editorial

Illegal motorcycles galore

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Motorcycle accidents have shot up at an alarming rate across the country. Not only hasty biking the only reason behind it, it is shocking to learn that some forty percent motorcycles roaming about our streets are without licence and valid documents. Moreover, most young bikers lack proper training, rampantly flouting rules while turning our roads into death traps.
Reportedly, a little over 5 million vehicles got registered with Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) till last year since Independence - and an astounding 3. 5 million among those are motorcycles.

It's no short of horror, BRTA reportedly issued licences to 21.28 lakh motorcycles so far which suggests 13.72 lakh bikers or 39.21 percent does not have licences. How could the fact go unnoticed?

This is what happens when discipline and rule of law are absent. This is what happens when there is none to regulate unregistered motorcyclists and reprimand them.

Apart from our city roads, there are scores of bikes in district and upazila levels which are not registered , meaning the number of bikers without licences could be even greater in the country.

The point, however, there is a direct link between the number of illegal and unregistered motorcycles and road accidents. If the number of bikes increases further, accidents would swell in accordance. On that note, of the total 418 people who were killed in road crashes last month, 178 were bike-related accidents, accounting for 43.60 percent.

Relevant to mention, In 2010 Japan had a total 12.5 million bikes. By bringing down the number to 10 million in the last 10 years, they were able to cut 50 percent road accidents involving bikes.

However, behind the abnormal rise of motorcycles in our streets, experts have opined the government's 'favourable policy' is also a factor. Despite soaring bike accidents, the government halved the registration fee last year. In addition, local production of motorcycles and availability of bikes on various e-commerce platforms at cheaper prices and on instalment are also some factors.

We believe poor public transport system, especially in Dhaka, is also another reason behind the growing popularity for commuters opting for bikes. It is an observed fact that in the midst of perennial traffic congestion in our cities, bikes take people to their destinations faster weaving through jams.

With the New Year barely a week old, we call on the BRTA authorities to take stock of the situation. Coupled with law enforcement agencies, road traffic authorities, it is time for the BRTA to come down heavily on illegal bikers and confiscate all unregistered motorcycles in the country. Number of mobile courts must be increased and they should conduct drives on a regular basis.

We don't expect this organised chaos surrounding unruly bikers and unregistered bikes to grow bigger.





