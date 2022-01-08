12th Math Olympiad at DU



Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurates the 12th National Honours Math Olympiad organised by Applied Mathematics Department of the university on Friday. photo: observer

Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the Olympiad at the Mathematics Building as the chief guest. On this occasion, a colorful rally was held under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor.

A total of 80 contestants selected from 8 regions of the country got a chance to participate in the final round.

Welcoming the students from different parts of the country to the Dhaka University campus, DU VC Prof Akhtaruzzaman called on the students to be valued citizens and said that mathematics is the language of all sciences. The Vice Chancellor hopes that the National Undergraduate Mathematics Olympiad will play an effective role in allaying the students' fear of mathematics.

The prize giving ceremony of the final round started at 2:30 pm in the seminar room of the Civil Engineering Building.























