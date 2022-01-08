Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 January, 2022, 11:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

12th Math Olympiad at DU

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
DU Correspondent

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurates the 12th National Honours Math Olympiad organised by Applied Mathematics Department of the university on Friday. photo: observer

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurates the 12th National Honours Math Olympiad organised by Applied Mathematics Department of the university on Friday. photo: observer

The Department of Applied Mathematics of Dhaka University (DU), Bangladesh Mathematical Society and A F Mujibur Rahman Foundation jointly organized the final round of '12th National Undergraduate Mathematics Olympiad' on Friday.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the Olympiad at the Mathematics Building as the chief guest.  On this occasion, a colorful rally was held under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor.
A total of 80 contestants selected from 8 regions of the country got a chance to participate in the final round.
Welcoming the students from different parts of the country to the Dhaka University campus, DU VC Prof Akhtaruzzaman called on the students to be valued citizens and said that mathematics is the language of all sciences. The Vice Chancellor hopes that the National Undergraduate Mathematics Olympiad will play an effective role in allaying the students' fear of mathematics.
The prize giving ceremony of the final round started at 2:30 pm in the seminar room of the Civil Engineering Building.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Betel leaf cultivation uplifting farmers
12th Math Olympiad at DU
60 arrested for selling drugs in city
46th death anniv of Sirajuddin
PM’s housing gift smiles homeless families in Rajshahi
Corona infection gradually increasing in Chattogram
BNP trying to reach out to anti-govt parties to forge a greater unity
JnU teacher dies in New Zealand


Latest News
Less is more when it comes to rice prices in Bangladesh
CDC: COVID may up risk of diabetes in children
Robbery at trader's house; valuables worth Tk 35 lakh looted
Djokovic faces third day in Australian detention
Philippines' Duterte threatens unvaccinated people with arrest
2 pedestrians killed in Gulistan road accident
Tigers now eying historic series victory in New Zealand
Fire at Kaptan Bazar, one killed
Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award
India makes quarantine mandatory for overseas travellers
Most Read News
60 held in anti-drug drives in city
Bangladesh records 1,146 Covid cases
10 bodies found in SUV outside Mexican town hall
India makes quarantine mandatory for overseas travellers
Suarez ends goal drought as Atletico sail into cup last 16
KUET reopens on Sunday
18 Kazakh security officers dead, over 700 injured
1200 cold-hit people get warm clothes in Bogura
Woman, daughter among 3 killed as pickup hits CNG
Global Covid cases near 300 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft