Saturday, 8 January, 2022, 11:47 AM
60 arrested for selling drugs in city

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165

In separate anti-drug operations, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested 60 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs in the city during the last 24 hours till Friday.
According to a DMP statement, different police stations and members of detective branch (DB) units conducted anti-drug raids in different areas in the capital city from Thursday 6 am to Friday 6 am, seizing drugs and arrested drug sellers and abusers.
During the raids, police seized 13,169 yaba tablets, 61 grams of heroin in 260 purias (small packets) and 6.575 kilograms of cannabis, 20 sedative injections and 40 bottles of phensedyl, a DMP release said.
Police filed 42 cases against the arrestees  in these connections with police stations concerned under the Narcotics Control Act. the press releasen added    -BSS


