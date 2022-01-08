Corona infection gradually increasing in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 5: Corona infection has gradually been increasing again in Chattogram city and district in recent days.

The number of victims has been increasing every day since the beginning of this year.

A total of 82 people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 1,857 samples in ten laboratories designated for COVID-19 test in Chattogram district. The infection rate is 4.41 percent.

Earlier, 18 people were infected on Saturday, 26 infected with corona on Monday, 35 more people tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, 53 people infected on Wednesday and 53 people also identified on Thursday. -BSS



















