Death reference reaches High Court

The death references of BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case have reached the High Court for examining the lower court verdict.

The death reference reached the branch concerned of the Supreme Court on Thursday, said Mohammad Saifur Rahman, Special Officer of the SC.

Now further action will be taken as per rules, he added.

According to the law, if a convict is sentenced to death in a lower court, all the documents of the case

are sent to the High Court for approval of the penalty. It is then included in the branch concerned of the High Court as a death reference case.

Later, when the case 'Paperbook'- file containing all the documents- is prepared, the hearing of the death reference is held following the serial.

On December 8 last year, a Dhaka court sentenced 20 young men to death and five others to life imprisonment for killing Abrar, 21-year-old student of Buet in October 2019.

According to the prosecution Abrar, the second-year student of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Buet, was beaten to death by Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall in 2019.

He was found dead on the staircase of the hall in the early hours of October 7, after he was taken to room No-2011 around 8pm on October 6 and beaten mercilessly.

On October 7, an FIR for murder was lodged at the Chawkbazar police station against 19 people, following a complaint from Abrar's father Barkat Ullah.

On November 13, 2019, Detective Branch (DB) inspector and investigation officer of the case Wahiduzzaman submitted a chargesheet against the 25 accused.

On September 15, 2020, the court framed charges against the accused. The court recorded statements of 47 of the 60 witnesses in the case. -UNB